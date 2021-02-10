Gather your supplies
- 200 x 200 x 400mm sandstone dimension stone
- Outdoor fire pit
- Flat granite boulders
- Split sandstone flagging
- Road base
- Sandstone gravel
- Native plants (we used kangaroo paw, grevillea, leucadendron, bracteantha)
You'll also need
Set-out paint; firewood; lump hammer; bolster; garden mix; mulch; wheelbarrow; rake; broom; shovel; matches; turf cutter (optional)
Step 1
Position fire pit in centre of desired space, ensuring it’s a safe distance from plants and other flammable materials. Using set-out paint, mark a 2m radius around fire pit. Remove pit, then remove turf. Excavate area to 100mm.
Step 2
Put fire pit back in centre of area, then place granite boulders around inner edge of set-out paint circle. These boulders will be your seats.
Step 3
Using set-out paint and inside edges of boulders as a guide, mark another circle – the space between the 2 circles forms the seating area. Mark another circle around fire pit about 30cm from edge. Use hammer and bolster to cut dimension stone in half. Place on set-out paint around fire pit.
Step 4
Position sandstone flagging randomly in seating area. Fill inside marked areas with 70mm of road base and compact by foot.
Step 5
Spread a 30mm layer of gravel over road base, using a rake and broom to spread evenly.
Step 6
Spread garden mix around seating area, plant up, mulch and water well. Hose down sandstone flagging and granite to remove dust. Put firewood in fire pit, strike a match, then relax.