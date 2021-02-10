Love the great outdoors at night? Try this hot idea – build an outdoor fire pit. It’s the perfect way to entice you and the kids out of the house and bring back the age of ritual. You know, sitting around a fire, toasting marshmallows and sharing ghost stories under the starry night sky.

These days, you can buy relatively inexpensive fire pits, then it’s simply a matter of landscaping around it. Think gravel and sandstone with granite boulders for seating, to give the space an authentic, earthy feel.

Set the party mood with some extra backyard lighting and why not pitch a tent or set up a bed on the trampoline for the kids? Then light the fire and bring out the billy – you won’t even notice you’re still at home!