Image: Anson Smart / aremediasyndication.com.au

What is Hamptons style?

Hamptons style interiors are usually light, bright and whitewashed with a sophisticated yet beachy vibe that comes across as effortless and calming.

“Hamptons style interiors are an American version of the French interior design styles Baroque, Rococo and Empire. Namely Empire, due to the simplicity of the design and patterns mimicked,” says Krystal Sagona.

“Hamptons interiors are usually spacious with generous proportions, holiday home-like and nautical-inspired,” says Lydia Maskiell. “Generally speaking, these homes make entertaining easy.”

Image: Mark Roper / aremediasyndication.com.au

What colours are typical to Hamptons style?

Whites, neutrals, yellow and green are all common colours to Hamptons style interiors. Lydia suggests pairing warm neutral colours with coastal blues, or layering various shades of blue, from navy through to baby blue.

“Grey tones of colour such as duck egg blue and mint green are typical to Hamptons style,” says Krystal. “The classic look is cream with black accents, or all black with accents of bronze and white, paired with natural materials for warmth, such as real in-laid stone floors and black timber.”

Image: Lisa Cohen / aremediasyndication.com.au

What fabrics are typical to the style?

Hamptons style interiors favour natural materials and fabrics for both furniture and homewares, and focus on texture in the home itself, such as timber and stone. Look for pieces made from timber, leather, linen, cotton and wool.

“I recommend linens in whites and neutral tones, stripes, and layering natural textures,” says Lydia.

“Classic chequered fabrics, and pink gingham or pinstripe designs used in a modern way are typical to Hamptons style,” suggests Krystal.

Image: Abbie Melle / aremediasyndication.com.au

What furniture suits Hamptons style interiors?

Due to their neutral colour palette Hamptons homes cater to a broad variety of furnishings, however some suit the style better than others. Arrange your furniture in such a way that is fosters conversation and entertaining.

“Hamptons style interiors feature large indoor plants (more greenery than flowers), and upholstered occasional chairs,” says Lydia. “A large sofa will anchor a room, and statement pieces of furniture are often sculptural and nautical-inspired.”

“Look for comfortable, luxe furniture with soft cushioned seating,” says Krystal. “Make sure you have plenty of seating options such as ottomans, couches and single seat chairs. Banquette seating with upholstered seat cushions and back with additional scatter cushions work well in Hamptons interiors, and furniture should feature fine craftsmanship.”

Image: Armelle Habib / aremediasyndication.com.au

Lighting for Hamptons style interiors

When it comes to getting a trend right, the devil is in the details. Lydia suggests using pendant lights in traditional shapes, and ensuring the space has multiple sources of light, with a mix of table and floor lamps.

“Wall lights and sconces largely popular throughout this style as they softly light the interior, direct lighting can be harsh,” says Krystal. “Make the lighting dimmable for an intimate setting for the evening.”

Flooring for Hamptons style interiors

White timber finishes suit Hamptons styles well, but a mix of darker and lighter timber can ground the space, especially if it’s large and open-plan, says Lydia. “Layer the timber floor with a textured or a subtly-patterned floor rug.” According to Krystal, herringbone patterned floor or wall tiles are another trend to try in Hamptons homes.

Image: Martina Gemmola / aremediasyndication.com.au

Decorating suggestions for Hamptons style interiors

Lydia’s top tips:

Mix cushions with various patterns, strong lines pair well with more organic patterns, such as florals.

Big windows, French doors, and structured, classic window furnishings. Try floor to ceiling curtains in neutral tones to fit in with the Hampton style, or white plantation shutters

Pick upmarket pieces of decor to add a touch of sophistication

Krystal’s top tips:

Mirrors are also a feature for Hamptons interiors, but they must be ornate or crafted in a unique way, avoid bevelled edges or a decorative frame.

Soft furnishings are a must, especially through the use of curtains and sheers with no roller blinds to appear.

Use a combination of wool and silk rugs

