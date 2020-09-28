Step 2 Attach vertical supports to visible sides of deck. Screw offcut timber blocks to back of deck frame going down towards ground. Screw blocks to these flush with face of deck frame. Place supports near corners and 600mm apart.

Step 3 Screw decking board across joist 465mm from end. Cut and loose-lay decking back towards end of deck, joining over joists where required. Overhang decking at side of deck. Temporarily fix face board to frame at end of deck so top edge is flush with decking boards.

Step 4 Screw first decking board to joist with a 3mm plastic packer to face board to create gap. Use chalk line to create a screw guide between screws on this board and board fixed in Step 3. Place 3mm packers between boards and screw to joists. Repeat for all joists along deck.