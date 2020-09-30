Before Better Homes and Gardens

Step 1 Using a hammer, knock off cladding from front wall of shed. Cut out timber framing, reinforcing roof supports if necessary. Retain half the wall cladding on one side up to about 800mm high.

Step 2 Cut and install extra framing timber in walls and roof to support lining boards. Run wires for solar powered lights. Staple foil insulation to wall frames to protect lining boards from possible water entry.

Step 3 Nail 140mm pine V-joint lining boards across walls. Make first row level, then continue up. Cover corners with timber beads: at the floor with skirting and around windows with reveals and architraves.

Step 4 Before lining short front wall, cut and sand a length of 200 x 75mm hardwood sleeper to act as a servery. Screw up through the frame to secure it. Finish sleeper with natural decking oil. Complete lining on wall and ceiling.

Step 5 Apply 2 coats of white exterior paint to ceiling, allowing to dry after each coat. Finish walls with a black stain to match the rusticity of the shed’s exterior.

