The Stinking Bishop

1. Casa Fine Foods, The Hills and Lower North Shore, Sydney

Servicing Sydney's Lower North Shore and Hills regions, Casa Fine Foods have an almost endless selection of platters, grazing plates and boxes, hampers, and even a cheese cake (and it's not the kind you think!). With an additional selection of wine available to add to your package, how could you possibly say no?!

2. The Stinking Bishop, Greater Sydney

This inner west cornerstone is known amongst locals for its amazing selection of over 40 artisan cheeses, curated meats, and wines. Just in case you needed extra motivation to get your hands on a grazing board, The Stinking Bishop is offering free delivery to greater Sydney during lockdown.

St Graze

3. Ocello, Surry Hills, NSW

Ocello in Surry Hills has a dangerously good – and extensive – selection of cheese from Italy, Spain, France, England, Ireland, Holland, Sweden, Australia, and America. Offering options for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike, Ocello is delivering Australia-wide (or you can pick up in-store if you're local!)

4. St Graze, Melbourne and surrounds, VIC

Offering beautifully presented grazing boxes, hampers, and entire table settings, St Graze is a fabulous pick for any Melbournite. With customisable options and themes, this represents the ultimate "treat yourself" moment.

Image: Bauer photographic / aremediasyndication.com.au

5. Lily West, Adelaide and surrounds, SA

Flowers and grazing boxes? It doesn't get much better! Chose from this local florist's selection of gourmet baskets and hampers – there's truly one for every occasion and taste.

6. Forage and Fromage, Perth, WA

Sourced locally, Forage and Fromage's curated selection of premium cheese, cold meats, dips, nuts, and crackers certainly will not go unappreciated. They also supply a vegan option for all you non-dairy and non-meat eaters out there!

Image: Bauer photographic / aremediasyndication.com.au

7. Goodness Gracious, Sydney, NSW

Home of the famous brie cake, Goodness Gracious offer a Sydney-wide delivery service. Choose between their Baby, Feast, and Mega Feast options that feature a combination of fruits, dips, Australian honey, cheese, cured meats, and chocolate.

8. Melbourne Grazing, Melbourne and surrounds, VIC

With grazing platters, corporate or branded boxes, and dessert tables, these guys really do have it all. All produce is ethically sourced and from local farmers where possible – in fact, the producers live on a mini-farm!

Melbourne Grazing

9. The Poor Girls Pantry, Byron Bay, NSW

Add this one to your must-do list next time you find yourself holidaying in NSW's beautiful Byron Bay. As an offshoot of healthy lifestyle devotee, Elise's business, these wholesome platters will certainly not leave anything to be desired.

10. Charcuterie & Co Catering, Brisbane and surrounds, QLD

Fancy an artisan lunch box? Charcuterie & Co offers fresh from the pantry solutions to all your grazing problems, including a range of grazing box sizes, a brunch box, dessert box, and seasonal platters.