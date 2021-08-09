Image: Simon Whitbread / aremediasyndication.com.au

Where should I place my bed?

First things first: the bed.

“Place your bed against a solid wall where you can view your main door,” says Liz.

Importantly, avoid placing mirrors opposite the bed.

"As a couple, if you are arguing, the mirror will enhance it [the arguement]. If you can move your bed to another wall or I did have one client switch her doors around as the mirror is just on the one side!"

Common Feng Shui mistakes people make in the bedroom

Storage under the bed

Liz advises against clutter under the bed. "This is the energy you are absorbing whilst sleeping. If you have storage under the bed, make sure it is clean linen or clothes that are stored.”

Electrical box

"This is basically a really bad health hazard as you are more than likely sleeping in a high magnetic field which can affect your immune system. No matter what you Feng Shui, there is no remedy other than moving the bed."

The colour red

Colours make a big difference to the energy of a space – especially in a bedroom! "Don’t use red in your room unless it is recommended by a qualified consultant. It is very yang and can affect your quality of sleep, or ability to actually get to sleep."

Electricals

"Of course TV and any electrical item are not great and please don’t sleep with your phone under your pillow… it’s really not good for you."

If, after a good clean up and the removal of anything red, things don’t change Liz says a remote consultation could be beneficial to look at the actual energy specific to your home.