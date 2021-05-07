Tonight Graham visits a 1930s Blue Mountains retreat, designed by famous garden designer George Sorenson, which combines the elegance and formality of European design with the ruggedness of the Australian bush. Featuring a garden theatre, a grotto pool with natural rock formations and George’s signature stone walls, this garden is not to be missed!

For more information, head to nationaltrust.org.au/nsw

