Graham visits Everglades gardens
A pioneering Australian garden. - by Graham Ross
Tonight Graham visits a 1930s Blue Mountains retreat, designed by famous garden designer George Sorenson, which combines the elegance and formality of European design with the ruggedness of the Australian bush. Featuring a garden theatre, a grotto pool with natural rock formations and George’s signature stone walls, this garden is not to be missed!
For more information, head to nationaltrust.org.au/nsw
