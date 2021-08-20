If you’re an artist, online seller or just someone with a crazy collection of vintage jewellery or bonsai plants that you want to show off, then a DIY lightbox/mini studio is a great way to capture top notch photos at home. Juliet shows you how these can be made from just about any material. Style and restyle different looks with background changes and display tricks. Shoot a super clean photo and turn it into a photo artwork; great as a gift or maybe you’ll open your very own online shop, all items made, styled and photographed by you!

