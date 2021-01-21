Lauren Cooksey

What inspired your project?

I was sick of looking at all the charging chords on my kitchen bench and decided I wanted to find a way to hide them.

Have you made many things before?

I’m always creating new things, and have been slowly making our house a home over time. Some of my projects include a bedroom makeover, shelving units and a backyard patio.

What kind of look were you after?

I wanted to create something to fit in with the rest of our house and decor. So it had to be modern, and have a beach house, coastal feel.

Biggest challenge?

The biggest challenge was definitely making the holes the right size for the cords to come through on the top.

Talk us through the process

Purchased Kmart bread box.

Marked and cut out a hole on the back of the box for the power point.

Drilled a couple of holes on the top for the wireless charging dock and Google Home.

Created height by attaching a wooden box to the unit.

Plugged in a multiple USB plug.

How much did you spend?

The timber I used was recycled, so I just had to purchase the bread box for $15.

