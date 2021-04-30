Gather your supplies

8ply yarn in various colours; 4.25mm crochet hook; wool needle; scissors

Here’s how

Make a slip knot

Step 1 Leaving a tail of 15cm, which will be stitched in later, cross the yarn over itself to make a loop.

Step 2 Lift the round side of the loop over the tail side of the loop to make a pretzel shape.

Step 3 Scoop the bottom yarn only onto hook. Pull both ends to slide knot closer to hook.

Make a chain stitch

Step 4 Holding hook in your right hand and the yarn in your left, wrap yarn over hook.

Step 5 Use hook to draw yarn from left to right through the slip knot already on hook.

Step 6 This new loop on the hook is 1 complete chain stitch.

Make a ring

Step 7 Make 3 more chain stitches, then insert tip of hook into first chain stitch (furthest from hook).

Step 8 Wrap yarn over hook.

Step 9 Use hook to draw yarn through both loops on hook. This is 1 complete slip stitch and joins the chain ends to make a ring. In a pattern, this is written as: join with a sl st in first ch to form a ring.

Begin the first round

Step 10 The ring of chain stitches will now be covered with a series of treble stitches. First, make 3 chain stitches. In a granny square, these first 3 chain replace 1 treble stitch.

Make a treble stitch

Step 11 Wrap yarn over hook.

Step 12 Insert hook from front to back through centre of chain stitch ring. Wrap yarn over hook again. Use hook to draw yarn through centre of ring to front. You will now have 3 loops on your hook. Wrap yarn over hook. Use hook to draw yarn through first 2 loops on hook only.

Step 13 You will now have 2 loops on your hook.

Step 14 Wrap yarn over hook. Use hook to draw yarn through remaining 2 loops on hook.

Step 15 This is 1 complete treble stitch. To continue, make 1 more treble stitch in ring. You will have now completed 3 chain stitches and 2 treble. In a pattern, this is written as: 3ch, 2tr in ring.

Work the first round

Step 16 Make 1 chain stitch. Make 3 treble stitches in ring. Make 1 chain. Make 3 treble in ring. Make 1 chain. Make 3 treble in ring. Make 1 chain. In a pattern, this is written as: (1ch, 3tr in ring) 3 times, 1ch.

Step 17 Join with a slip stitch by inserting hook into 3rd chain at beginning of round. Wrap yarn over hook and pull through both loops on hook.

Step 18 Cut yarn, leaving a 15cm tail, and pull through loop. This is fastening off. It may be difficult to see, but there are now 4 groups of treble in the ring, each separated by 1 chain stitch. Use your fingers to shape the first round to see where the 4 single chain stitches are around outside.

Begin the second round

Step 19 Using next colour, make a slip knot on hook (as for Steps 1-3). Join next colour by making a slip stitch in any chain space. First, insert hook into any of the 4 chain stitch spaces from outside of first round. Wrap yarn over hook. Use hook to draw yarn through both loops on hook. In a pattern, this is written as: Join next colour with a sl st in any ch sp. To continue, make 3 chain. Make 2 treble in same chain space as slip stitch. Make 1 chain. Make 3 treble in same chain space you used for the 2 treble.

Step 20 * Working into the next chain space, make 3 treble, then 1 chain, then 3 treble. Repeat from * in the 2 remaining chain spaces.

Add more rounds

Step 21 Slip stitch into 3rd chain at beginning of round and cut yarn, then fasten off as before in Steps 17-18.

Step 22 Using next colour, make a slip knot on hook. Slip stitch into any corner chain space from outside of second round. Make 3 chain. Make 2 treble in same chain space as slip stitch. Make 1 chain. Make 3 treble in same chain space you used for the 2 treble. * Miss the next 3 treble stitches. Make 3 treble in the space before next treble. In next corner space make 3 treble, 1 chain and 3 treble. Repeat from * 2 times. Miss 3 treble. Make 3 treble in the space before next treble. Slip stitch into 3rd chain at beginning of round. Cut and fasten off yarn.

Step 23 Repeat Step 22 once to complete a four-round granny square. Continue repeating for a larger square.

Sew in the ends

Step 24 Using wool needle, sew in all the yarn tails on the wrong side of square.

Your square is now complete!

