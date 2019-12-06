Spanning three stunning levels, the home is decorated in a modern coastal style and features a series of decks for ease of inside/outdoors living.

It also includes a fully self-contained suite on the ground floor for guests and a versatile studio space.

The contemporary kitchen features stainless steel benchtops and quality appliances, while the bathroom includes a deep plunge-style bathtub.

The main bedroom boasts its own private deck, with stunning views over the Hawkesbury river.

Take a tour around the rest of the house.

