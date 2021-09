Fried , poached or scrambled , there are many tricks to cooking perfect eggs. But did you know it’s possible to boil an egg using a kettle?

Eggs represent a nutrient-rich, healthy brekkie option for many Aussies. But – we all lead busy lives, and some of us may neglect breakfast on those rushing-out-the-door days. Here's an easy, super fast hack that lets you use a kettle to perfectly boil an egg!