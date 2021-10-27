The Wotif 2021 Uniquely Aussie Award National Winners:
- Best Hot Chips: Chicken Chef, Blair Athol, SA
Said to have mastered the crispy on the outside, soft on the inside requirement of any good hot chip, Chicken Chef’s “mouthwatering” hot chips and famous salt are beloved by locals. The secret to their winning recipe? No short cuts. Hand-made with the freshest potatoes and double cooked for that signature crunch.
- Best Jaffle: Miss Jaffles, Cronulla, NSW
With 15 different jaffles on the menu, there’s one for every occasion, like the Miss Pizzeria or the decadent dessert jaffle Miss Biscoff – think caramilk, biscoff, strawberries and ice cream with the crimped toasted bread we all know and love.
- Best Vanilla Slice: Bridgewater Bakehouse, Bridgewater & Bendigo, Vic
Melt in your mouth goodness can be found at Bridgewater Bakehouse, with their famous vanilla slice offering the perfect ratio of silky-smooth custard and crisp (never soggy) pastry, topped with a “can’t help yourself” layer of icing.
- Best National Park: Kakadu National Park, Jabiru, NT
Australia’s largest national park is also the best according to Aussies, thanks to its historical and cultural significance, beautiful scenery and incredible wildlife. A “truly spectacular experience” that every Aussie needs to do.
- Best Country Pub: Beechwood Hotel, Beechwood, NSW
It’s all about the people you meet when visiting a country pub, and Beechwood Hotel is said to be at the heart of its community. With friendly service, great food and a true-blue history (if you feel like ditching the car, there’s a spot out front for your horse), this humble pub offers some of Australia’s best country hospitality.
- Best Hotel Pool: JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa, Gold Coast, Qld
The “magical lagoon” at this Gold Coast resort is anything but your average hotel swimming pool. Whether it’s snorkeling with tropical fish, gliding down the waterslide or cocktails in your cabana, everyone’s a winner here.
Is the Bridgewater Bakehouse in Victoria a little far from home? Here are the top 10 national finalists for vanilla slice in Australia.
- Bridgewater Bakehouse, Bridgewater & Bendigo, Vic
- Ross Bakery Inn, Ross, Tas
- Banana Boogie Bakery, Belair, SA
- Vanilla Slice Café, Sorrento, Vic
- The French Lettuce, Carlton, Vic
- Flinders Vanilla Slice, Cheltenham, Vic
- Gumnut Patisserie, Mittagong, Bowral & Berrima, NSW
- Preece’s at the Jetty, Redcliffe, Qld
- Café Bear & Scoobs, Geelong, Vic
- Bourkies Bake House, Woodend, Vic
Too far to travel? Have a go at making it yourself with our most beloved vanilla slice recipe.
