Looking for the best vanilla slice in Australia? Or where to get best crispy hot chips? There's no need to trawl through review after review online, as Wotif have done the research for you.

Online travel site Wotif has revealed the winners of their annual 2021 people's choice Uniquely Aussie Award – a guide to Australia's best local secrets, as nominated by Aussies.

Whether you sprinkle chicken salt or douse your chips in gravy, or prefer a savoury jaffle over a sweet one, this year's awards continue to uncover some of Australia's best local snacks and establishments.