This mini pie maker has surpassed all expectations. Not only can you prepare delicious beef, chicken and veg pies in this appliance but fans have found a way to make sweet treats with it too.

The Home & Co blender might not look particularly fancy but this affordable whizzer holds its own against other blenders priced up to $2000.

Cooking has never been easier since air fryers came on the market, there's even a cheat sheet on how to make anything using one. Kmart's version has long stood the test of time as one of the top rated air fryers, with over 1700 five-star reviews.

Although some of Kmart’s towels have gotten a bad rap, it seems that the Anko Australian Cotton Bath Towels actually does the job pretty well. One Sydney woman even claimed it was better than the luxury $50 Sheridan towel she'd been using before.

Kmart's simple photographic canvases of native Aussie animals have become a staple in any Kmart lovers home. The prints, a koala, kookaburra, and kangaroo, have popped up all over popular Facebook groups where fans have decorated them with art and craft supplies.

This classic throw may not have all the bells and whistles that pricier blankets do, but it will keep you cosy throughout winter, making it worth the pocket-friendly price tag.

Weighted blankets have recently become a popular remedy for a sleepless night. While they can go for hundreds of dollars - making them more a luxury than a solution - Kmart's affordable version has proven to be just as effective.

This smart kettle connects to Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can turn it on from anywhere in your home, including your bed. Plus, it looks pretty too.

Kmart ‘Cooler Bag with Beverage Pouch’ is a handbag with a built-in wine dispenser so you can drink in public on the sly. It's the perfect addition to a beach day, or picnic in the park.