1. Pie maker, $20
This mini pie maker has surpassed all expectations. Not only can you prepare delicious beef, chicken and veg pies in this appliance but fans have found a way to make sweet treats with it too.
2. Blender, $49
The Home & Co blender might not look particularly fancy but this affordable whizzer holds its own against other blenders priced up to $2000.
3. Air fryer, $49
Cooking has never been easier since air fryers came on the market, there's even a cheat sheet on how to make anything using one. Kmart's version has long stood the test of time as one of the top rated air fryers, with over 1700 five-star reviews.
4. Towels, $10
Although some of Kmart’s towels have gotten a bad rap, it seems that the Anko Australian Cotton Bath Towels actually does the job pretty well. One Sydney woman even claimed it was better than the luxury $50 Sheridan towel she'd been using before.
5. Native animal prints, $19 each
Kmart's simple photographic canvases of native Aussie animals have become a staple in any Kmart lovers home. The prints, a koala, kookaburra, and kangaroo, have popped up all over popular Facebook groups where fans have decorated them with art and craft supplies.
6. Cotton aruba throw, $25
This classic throw may not have all the bells and whistles that pricier blankets do, but it will keep you cosy throughout winter, making it worth the pocket-friendly price tag.
7. Weighted blanket, $49
Weighted blankets have recently become a popular remedy for a sleepless night. While they can go for hundreds of dollars - making them more a luxury than a solution - Kmart's affordable version has proven to be just as effective.
8. Smart kettle, $59
This smart kettle connects to Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can turn it on from anywhere in your home, including your bed. Plus, it looks pretty too.
9. Wine bag, $25
Kmart ‘Cooler Bag with Beverage Pouch’ is a handbag with a built-in wine dispenser so you can drink in public on the sly. It's the perfect addition to a beach day, or picnic in the park.