1. Table Cape, TAS

Tasmania itself is a perfect blend of all that is magical and romantic in this world. One minute you could be experiencing a thrill akin to a drive through the New Zealand alps, the next bathing at pristine Mediterranean beaches, hiking through sub-tropical rainforests, or cycling Europe's cobblestone roads; all without leaving our very own Apple Isle.

However for true romance, head to Table Cape on the north-east coast. Only a 90-minute drive from Launceston, Hamptons-style fishing villages meets southern French countryside in this unique setting as you meander through tiny stone-lined streets, surrounded by blooming tulip farms, before encountering enchanting historic sandstone fishing communities.

The locals greet you with enough enthusiasm to immediately make you and your partner feel welcome, but will also give you space and privacy, recognising you're here for the same reason they are; to disconnect from the hustle and bustle, and reconnect with each other.

2. Hamilton Island, QLD

Getty Images

If you were asked to close your eyes and dream up your own version of a romantic island getaway, the images would be something quite close to the reality of Hamilton Island. Situated in the Whitsunday Islands, the car-free island is home dense bushland and fringed by tropical coral reef, as well as some of the most opulent accommodation this side of the Pacific. Relaxation is the only mandatory activity on Hamilton Island, and romance is definitely encouraged.

Indulgence and comfort are the name of the game here. Sunset sailing trips? Check. Gourmet food and drinks? Check. Romantic sunset strolls along pristine palm-lined beaches hand in hand with your lover? Check.

3. Mornington Peninsular, VIC

Getty Images

What are the activities on your romantic getaway checklist? Swimming and snorkeling with dolphins? Scrolling hand-in-hand through boutique markets? Peace and quiet with your significant other in a countryside setting? Wining and dining? OK, we hear you, and there's one place where these all come together; the Mornington Peninsular. Situated south of Melbourne, fresh air and opportunities for romance are in abundance on the Peninsular.

All the best of the Australian countryside, small town hospitality, and coastal escapes in the one convenient location, the Mornington Peninsular is yours for the exploring.

4. Broome, WA

Getty Images

Nothing can prepare you for the beauty of Broome. Second only to the beauty of your significant other, the untamed coastline is dotted with romantic resorts for couples, and luxe travel experiences. You can wade through the shallows of a deserted beach by camel back, you can explore the rugged awesomeness of the Kimberley, or you can indulge in one of the aforementioned resort treatments; the choice is entirely yours.

Why stop there? If you're really looking to blow the budget wide open in the pursuit of romance, charter a whale watching cruise, or a scenic island hopping flight. Or plant your feet in the sand and let the power of nature wash over you. Time stands still in Australia's wild west, enough so that you can truly pause, even if just for a weekend, to appreciate all the world has to offer... and yes that includes your partner.

The remote WA is even a favourite hotspot of reigning Aussie love-God and current Bachelor, Nick Cummins, so you know there's romance to be had!

5. Uluru, NT

Getty Images

It's entirely appropriate that Uluru, our nation's heart and soul, is the perfect place to share with one who has your heart and soul. The breathtaking beauty of this natural wonder is the perfect compliment to your relationship, and a sunset dinner overlooking this natural wonder is not only a top romantic destination for Australia, but one of the greatest in the world.

The landscape changes dramatically during the day, and exploring the national park during your stay will continue to take your breath away. Combine the vistas with the heartfelt tales and stories of the Aboriginal Dream Time, and you're sure to have a dream time with your lover.

6. Leura, NSW

Getty Images

Positioned in the heart of the Blue Mountains, Leura is the cute village all Sydney-based couples need for a quick romantic getaway.

Hold hands while tasting local delicacies at the weekend markets or have your breath taken by views of the Three Sisters and enourmous canyons, Leura is a lovers hotspot year round. Curling up by a fire with your partner while the snow falls outside, glass of wine in hand, is one of life's greatest pleasures. Adversely, when the summertime hits, bathing in a sub-tropical natural waterfall in summer with your lover provides a closeness rarely experienced in the big city.

Our advice? Start your day with a hearty bite at one of the many local cafes, before taking in a hike, forest bathing, followed by an afternoon of vino in a country cottage. Heaven.

7. Barossa Valley, SA

Getty Images

Do you enjoy the odd drop of vino on your romantic getaways? Of course you do. So why not jump on a flight and head for the Barossa Valley. Less than an hour's drive from the heart of Adelaide, a destination in itself, the Barossa is Australia's unofficial viticulture capital, home to most of your favourite labels. And what a way to wine and dine your partner than under the clear skies of South Australia. Even less seasoned wine-connoisseurs can appreciate the scenery, processes and tastes of local wineries.

Accommodation is not scarce in the Valley, and charm is also in abundance, so why not back up for the weekend and dine out under the stars by candlelight following a day touring vineyards... cheers to that!

8. Byron Bay, NSW

Getty Images

This is one for the laid-back lovers out there, looking to unwind amongst natural coastal beauty and Australia's biggest names. One only has to look to the local residents to know that Byron Bay is a hotspot for marital bliss; do the Hemsworths look troubled to you?

The town itself boasts excellent watering holes and açai bowl dealerships, with cute homeware stores vending a variety of equally cute ceramics, all a stone's throw away from idillic beaches. Load up on your morning cup of coffee at a peaceful farm-housed cafe before learning to surf on uncrowded rolling waves.

However Bryon's best kept secret for lovers? The hinterland. Hire a car for the day and head into the hills, where you'll be let loose on manicured orchards, lush countryside, and hidden towns littered with boutiques.

You may also like

The top 6 travel spots in Australia people are visiting right now

This small Aussie town has become an Instagram tourist attraction

This is the tiny Australian town where you'll find the world's best scones