Tranquil spaces at Salus

8. Salus Spa

The Lake House, Daylesford

The charming town of Daylesford is known as ‘spa country’ and is home to the largest concentration of mineral water springs in Australia.

While not technically Melbourne, Salus Spa - located on the grounds of boutique hotel and restaurant, Lake House, an easy 1.5-hour drive from Melbourne’s CBD - can’t be excluded from a best day spas list.

Set on six acres of country gardens and surrounded by waterfall-fed steams, Salus is the ultimate destination for some me-time and rejuvenation.

Each treatment begins with a soak in a deep, circular tub in one of two private tree house rooms, which are filled with 100 per cent mineral water – no chemicals or additives are added - to increase circulation and start the muscle easing process.

Indulge in Salus Signature Bliss [from $225 for 90 minutes] body treatment during which therapists use fragrances from each season found in the Wombat State Forest and local countryside.

Where: 4 King St, Daylesford VIC

https://lakehouse.com.au/spa-2/

7. Lancemore Mansion Hotel Spa Werribee Park

Werribee

It’s hard to believe this ethereal escape is just 30 minutes from Melbourne’s CBD.

Housed in a grand, historic mansion set on 10 acres of formal English gardens, guests will truly feel like royalty as they take some much-needed time out from the demands of the digital world.

Splash out on a Payot Eclat Essentielle facial [$170 for 60 minutes] or a hot stone massage [$195 for 90 minutes].

The spa also boasts a stunning Turkish hammam chamber, which starts at $40 per person for 30 minutes, and includes exfoliating and hydrating benefits of essential oils and body mud.

Where: K Road, Werribee VIC.

https://www.lancemore.com.au/mansion-hotel/spa

The Lyall Hotel's Lyall Spa is an urban oasis

6. Skin Day Spa

St Kilda

This serene space is widely regarded as the place to go for one of the best facials in Melbourne.

Offering a range of facial treatments – from relaxing organic vitamin facials [$129) to a more powerful light therapy treatment [$199] and a bespoke dermal peel [$139] – you will leave feeling relaxed and with your glow on.

There are also a host of body treatments, massage and waxing on offer, as well as some seriously lush packages for those who need a little more self-love.

Where: 147 Chapel Street, St Kilda.

https://skindayspa.com.au/

5. Lyall Spa

Lyall Hotel, South Yarra

The leafy streets, 20th-century apartment buildings and fashionable boutiques of South Yarra make a perfect backdrop for this world-class spa.

Tucked inside the chic, privately-owned boutique Lyall Hotel, this urban oasis offers five-star luxury with warm, intuitive service leaving guests feeling utterly nurtured.

While the entire spa menu is enticing, The Lyall Signature Spa Ritual [$250] is a head-to-toe treatment which includes a Sodashi facial and full body massage for two hours of utter bliss.

Where: 16 Murphy Street, South Yarra.

https://thelyall.com/lyall-spa/

The award-winning Botanica

4. Botanica

InterContinental Melbourne the Rialto

It may be located in the heart of the city but Botanica truly feels like a tranquil oasis.

Located in the InterContinental Melbourne the Rialto on the bustling Collins Street, it is no surprise this special space took out two awards – Luxury Hotel Spa and Luxury Urban Escape – at the prestigious World Luxury Spa Awards in Russia this year.

Splash out on their signature spa journey, Royal Botanica [$600 for 270 minutes] which begins with a dry body exfoliation and wrap followed by a massage and facial and ends with a manicure and pedicure, a gourmet spa lunch and glass of Chandon Brut. Don't mind if we do!

Where: InterContinental Melbourne the Rialto, 495 Collins St, Melbourne.

www.botanicadayspa.com.au

3. Hepburn Bathhouse and Spa

Hepburn Springs

Those who fancy getting out of the city for some me-time should head straight to this iconic restorative destination.

Nestled within the Hepburn Mineral Springs Reserve, near Hepburn Springs and Daylesford, this iconic bathhouse and spa draws mineral waters directly from the source to offer a unique wellness experience.

As well as the mineral bathing experiences, offered since 1985, there are a host of relaxing spa treatments, rituals and steam therapies on offer as well as wellness packages, including the Mineral Moroccan Experience [$799 per person] aimed to detoxify and cleanse and reduce stress and tension.

Where: Mineral Springs Reserve Road, Hepburn Springs VIC.

https://www.hepburnbathhouse.com

Pure opulence at Crown Spa

2. Crown Spa

Crown Towers

FOR a blissful few hours away from the demands of city life, this is one opulent spa escape.

Located at Crown Towers, Melbourne’s only Forbes five-star hotel, the plush Crown Spa also delivers a five-star experience with an extensive spa menu, heated swimming pool and dedicated female Aqua Retreat with steam room, deluge shower and vitality pool.

For a unique treatment for the inside and out, try Crown’s Empowering Me, A Women’s Journey [$380 for 2 hours 30 minutes] which incorporates meditation, massage with essential oils and a unique facial combining emotional and hormonal balancing techniques with anti-ageing ingredients.

Where: Level 3, Crown Towers, 8 Whiteman St, Southbank

www.crownspamelbourne.com.au

Chuan offers panoramic views of the city skyline

1. Chuan Spa

The Langham

If you’ve ever had the Collagen Booster Anti-Ageing Facial at Chuan Spa, you’ll know the true meaning of relaxation.

Regarded as the spa’s most luxurious hero facial – designed to address two key skin concerns: loss of elasticity and wrinkles – this treatment [from $189 for 60 minutes] also includes an enzyme peel as well as a scalp and arm massage, mask and lengthy pressure point massage which will leave you in a blissful state – and your skin glowing.

Guests also have access to Chuan’s sauna, steam room, saltwater pool and outdoor terrace, which boasts views over the city.

Where: The Langham, Level 9/1 Southgate Ave, Southbank VIC 3006

www.chuanspa.com