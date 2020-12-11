It isn't really Christmas without these traditional bite-sized festive beauties.

There are so many ways to make pavlova, but if you're after a show-stopping dish to impress your guests, look no further.

If you're short for time but want to whip up a fun, festive treat the kids will love, give this a go!

Combine an iconic slice with a Christmas dish and what do you get? This flavour packed, mouth-watering dessert.

Make a batch of these as edible gifts to add a personal touch to the festivities.

Make these ahead of time and store until the festivities begin!

You can’t beat this stunningly decadent take on a traditional trifle!

With cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves to give it a little spice, fudge doesn’t get better than this.

Love a traditional Christmas pudding? Your search is over.

These soft marshmallow treats will be adored by all the kids.

Deck the Christmas table with this impressive centrepiece.

The sweet-tooth in the fam will love this tropical-inspired dessert.

This spectacular sweet is easy to achieve with a ring-shaped mould and shards of chocolate.

Get in quick! These rich, snowflake-shaped cakes won't last long.

These spiced treats are bejewelled with chewy chunks of caramel.

Ice-cream lovers will devour this decadent chilled dark-chocolate semifreddo.

These make the best-ever Christmas day sweet treat.

Layered with cake, jam, cream, icing and chocolate bark. We're drooling.

These red-nosed reindeers are almost too adorable to eat. Almost.

Conclude your Christmas spread on a note of decadence.

Not only are these tasty but they make a fun activity to do with the kids.

Christmas dessert - but make it boozy.

Pick up these bauble moulds before you get started on your festive baking! They also make for great gifts.

You may also like

6 of the best BHG trifle recipes

6 sensational side dishes

9 of the best BHG Christmas recipes

16 easy Christmas recipes