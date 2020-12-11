1. Almond fruit mince pies
It isn't really Christmas without these traditional bite-sized festive beauties.
2. Pavlova cheesecake
There are so many ways to make pavlova, but if you're after a show-stopping dish to impress your guests, look no further.
3. Meringue Christmas trees
If you're short for time but want to whip up a fun, festive treat the kids will love, give this a go!
4. Chocolate Christmas pudding rocky road slice
Combine an iconic slice with a Christmas dish and what do you get? This flavour packed, mouth-watering dessert.
5. Gingerbread Christmas cookies
Make a batch of these as edible gifts to add a personal touch to the festivities.
6. Chocolate rum balls
Make these ahead of time and store until the festivities begin!
7. Double chocolate mousse trifle
You can’t beat this stunningly decadent take on a traditional trifle!
8. Spiced maple pecan fudge
With cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves to give it a little spice, fudge doesn’t get better than this.
9. Classic steamed pudding
Love a traditional Christmas pudding? Your search is over.
10. Chocolate crackle reindeers
These soft marshmallow treats will be adored by all the kids.
11. Traditional Christmas cake
Deck the Christmas table with this impressive centrepiece.
12. Easy mango and shortbread slice
The sweet-tooth in the fam will love this tropical-inspired dessert.
13. Cranberry chocolate crunch bundt
This spectacular sweet is easy to achieve with a ring-shaped mould and shards of chocolate.
14. Coffee and fig fruit cakes
Get in quick! These rich, snowflake-shaped cakes won't last long.
15. Glistening ginger biscuits with caramel filling
These spiced treats are bejewelled with chewy chunks of caramel.
16. Chocolate semifreddo with raspberries and honeycomb
Ice-cream lovers will devour this decadent chilled dark-chocolate semifreddo.
17. Chocolate truffles
These make the best-ever Christmas day sweet treat.
18. Chocolate, cherry and brandy yule log
Layered with cake, jam, cream, icing and chocolate bark. We're drooling.
19. Rudolf cupcakes
These red-nosed reindeers are almost too adorable to eat. Almost.
20. Chocolate raspberry molten lava pudding
Conclude your Christmas spread on a note of decadence.
21. Gingerbread house
Not only are these tasty but they make a fun activity to do with the kids.
22. Dark chocolate, fig and spiced rum cakes
Christmas dessert - but make it boozy.
Pick up these bauble moulds before you get started on your festive baking! They also make for great gifts.
You may also like
6 of the best BHG trifle recipes
9 of the best BHG Christmas recipes