1. Fast Ed's Christmas pear and honey glazed ham

WATCH: This perfectly glazed Christmas ham is sticky with honey, sweetened with pear juice paired with beautiful aromatic spices.

2. Fast Ed's Individual strawberry mousse pavlovas

WATCH: Featuring fresh in-season strawberries this dessert will look absolutely sensational on any Christmas table.

3. Karen Martini's Christmas trifle

WATCH: With Christmas just around the corner, why not whip up something that’s super easy, delicious and makes the perfect gift!

4. Karen Martini's homemade Christmas jam

5. Fast Ed's cheese party poppers

WATCH: The perfect party food for kids and adults alike

6. Fast Ed's caramelised banana and strawberry dessert cups

WATCH: Fast Ed’s giving an Aussie dessert favourite a delicious update. With banana butterscotch, mascarpone and strawberries, his mini trifles are too good to resist.

WATCH: A big hit of maple coupled your new favourite potatoes is the perfect Christmas lunch combo.

8. Karen Martini's sausage rolls

WATCH: What Aussie Christmas party is complete without some sausage rolls?

9. Fast Ed's summer fruit jelly terrine

WATCH: A sweet summer dessert that makes the perfect end to a large Christmas dinner

WATCH: Karen’s preparing a salad bursting with flavour and goodness that works perfectly with a juicy steak.