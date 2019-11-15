1. Fast Ed's Christmas pear and honey glazed ham
WATCH: This perfectly glazed Christmas ham is sticky with honey, sweetened with pear juice paired with beautiful aromatic spices.
2. Fast Ed's Individual strawberry mousse pavlovas
WATCH: Featuring fresh in-season strawberries this dessert will look absolutely sensational on any Christmas table.
3. Karen Martini's Christmas trifle
WATCH: With Christmas just around the corner, why not whip up something that’s super easy, delicious and makes the perfect gift!
4. Karen Martini's homemade Christmas jam
5. Fast Ed's cheese party poppers
WATCH: The perfect party food for kids and adults alike
6. Fast Ed's caramelised banana and strawberry dessert cups
WATCH: Fast Ed’s giving an Aussie dessert favourite a delicious update. With banana butterscotch, mascarpone and strawberries, his mini trifles are too good to resist.
7. Fast Ed's Maple-roasted chicken with hasselback sweet potatoes
WATCH: A big hit of maple coupled your new favourite potatoes is the perfect Christmas lunch combo.
8. Karen Martini's sausage rolls
WATCH: What Aussie Christmas party is complete without some sausage rolls?
9. Fast Ed's summer fruit jelly terrine
WATCH: A sweet summer dessert that makes the perfect end to a large Christmas dinner
10. Karen Martini's mozzarella Di Bufala with mint, chilli, broad beans and fennel salad
WATCH: Karen’s preparing a salad bursting with flavour and goodness that works perfectly with a juicy steak.