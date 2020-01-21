A moreish combination of tropical flavours with a real kick.

With refreshing, sherbety sorbet flavours, this dessert looks a treat and is a light and lovely way to end a meal.

Chocolate swirl, toffee banana, honeycomb and two toppings – load it up!

Add whatever fruit you like and you're ready to go!

This sherry-soaked sponge with fruit, pavlova pieces, cream and custard is the bomb!

Let the sunshine in with a bright, lemony dessert of crunchy, fluffy meringue and crisp baked pineapple.

Perfect for Christmas, birthdays or any time!

Present every guest with their own fruity, syrupy, delectable pavlova.

Caramel, chocolate and bananas combine for a mighty flavour bomb.

Australia Day Jelly Belly pavlova Andre Martin

A patriotic and playful twist on our nation’s dessert.

A blooming beautiful dessert for a special celebration.

Cubes of prosecco jelly transform an old-fashion pav.

Tell everyone you made it from scratch!

Is it a cheesecake or a pavlova? It's the best of both!

It's the light strawberry mousse that takes these mini pavlovas to the next level.

You might also like:

Our best-ever lamington recipes