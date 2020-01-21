A moreish combination of tropical flavours with a real kick.
2. Quick fruit salad pavlova sandwich
With refreshing, sherbety sorbet flavours, this dessert looks a treat and is a light and lovely way to end a meal.
3. Chocolate, almond and banana pavlova stack
Chocolate swirl, toffee banana, honeycomb and two toppings – load it up!
4. Aussie summertime mini pavs
Add whatever fruit you like and you're ready to go!
5. Upside-down pavlova trifle
This sherry-soaked sponge with fruit, pavlova pieces, cream and custard is the bomb!
6. Easy passionfruit and pineapple pavlova
Let the sunshine in with a bright, lemony dessert of crunchy, fluffy meringue and crisp baked pineapple.
7. Pavlova with chocolate, banana and honeycomb
Perfect for Christmas, birthdays or any time!
8. Tropical pavlovas
Present every guest with their own fruity, syrupy, delectable pavlova.
9. Banoffee pavlova wreath
Caramel, chocolate and bananas combine for a mighty flavour bomb.
10. Australia Day Jelly Belly Pavlova
A patriotic and playful twist on our nation’s dessert.
11. Pistachio and rose petal pavlova wreath
A blooming beautiful dessert for a special celebration.
12. Berry pavlova with prosecco jelly
Cubes of prosecco jelly transform an old-fashion pav.
13. Cheat's pavlova
Tell everyone you made it from scratch!
14. Pavlova cheesecake
Is it a cheesecake or a pavlova? It's the best of both!
15. Individual strawberry mousse pavlovas
It's the light strawberry mousse that takes these mini pavlovas to the next level.
