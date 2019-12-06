EASY SALADS
1. Mango, avocado and macadamia salad
It only takes 15 minutes max to prepare this bright and beautiful salad.
2. Easy beetroot, rocket and walnut summer salad
The easiest salad you'll make - and a crowd pleaser!
3. Watermelon and grilled haloumi salad
Combine sweet fruit with salty cheese for a flavour journey across the world
4. Potato, prosciutto and caramelised onion salad
A duo of spuds with crisp cured ham and creamy aioli – prepare to serve up seconds!
EASY MAINS
5. Festive glazed ham
Adorned with a bouquet of bay leaves, rosemary and sage, this quince-glazed ham will take centre stage.
6. Roast herb chicken and vegetables
Choose a pan that will take your roast from oven to table. It's quick and easy and means less dirty dishes.
7. Perfect pork roast
This pork special is all set to be your go-to recipe for Christmas.
8. Slow-roast lamb shoulder
Marinated overnight and cooked low and slow, fill your home with the aromas of oregano and rosemary.
EASY SIDES
9. Vertical potato bake
With its crispy top and creamy base, this is the perfect balance of cheese and herb flavours.
10. Green vegetable bake
It only takes 15 minutes of preparation to create layers and layers of delicious goodness!
EASY DESSERTS
11. Quick and easy pavlova
This little sweetie is simply peachy!
12. Easy strawberry and blueberry trifle
With a distinctly adult twist, this trifle includes fruit, cream and lashings of liqueur.
13. Easy passionfruit and pineapple pavlova
A bright, lemony dessert of crunch, fluffy meringue and crisp baked pineapple.
14. Strawberry trifle
Filled with custard, cream, jelly and swiss roll, this classic Australian dessert is guaranteed to keep everyone happy.
15. Chocolate semifreddo with raspberries and honeycomb
Give ice-cream fans a reason to celebrate with this decadent dark chocolate show stopper.
16. Rudolph cupcakes
Keep the kids happy with these fun chocolate-y treats.