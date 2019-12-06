EASY SALADS

It only takes 15 minutes max to prepare this bright and beautiful salad.

The easiest salad you'll make - and a crowd pleaser!

Combine sweet fruit with salty cheese for a flavour journey across the world

A duo of spuds with crisp cured ham and creamy aioli – prepare to serve up seconds!

EASY MAINS

Adorned with a bouquet of bay leaves, rosemary and sage, this quince-glazed ham will take centre stage.

Choose a pan that will take your roast from oven to table. It's quick and easy and means less dirty dishes.

This pork special is all set to be your go-to recipe for Christmas.

Marinated overnight and cooked low and slow, fill your home with the aromas of oregano and rosemary.

EASY SIDES

With its crispy top and creamy base, this is the perfect balance of cheese and herb flavours.

It only takes 15 minutes of preparation to create layers and layers of delicious goodness!

EASY DESSERTS

This little sweetie is simply peachy!

With a distinctly adult twist, this trifle includes fruit, cream and lashings of liqueur.

A bright, lemony dessert of crunch, fluffy meringue and crisp baked pineapple.

Filled with custard, cream, jelly and swiss roll, this classic Australian dessert is guaranteed to keep everyone happy.

Give ice-cream fans a reason to celebrate with this decadent dark chocolate show stopper.

Keep the kids happy with these fun chocolate-y treats.