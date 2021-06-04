The self-serve checkouts at Darlinghurst ALDI. ALDI

For more than a decade after Woolworths and Coles launched self-serve checkouts, ALDI set themselves apart by honouring the wants and needs of their customers, who they assert in their ‘First time shoppers guide’ “have told us they prefer face-to-face interactions.”

While ALDI have not offered a reason for the backflip, Robert says the new technology will allow store workers to spend less time at registers, and more time stocking shelves and assisting customers.

ALDI is known for its swift checkout process. ALDI

ALDI to launch shopping baskets

Another quirk unique to the ALDI supermarkets is the lack of shopping baskets - a problem Robert says is about to become a thing of the past. “We’ll also be introducing ALDI baskets in all trial stores to aid these small and quick shops.”

Whether you personally love or hate self-serve checkouts, Darlinghurst shoppers have embraced the change. “Feedback from the first day was overwhelmingly positive with more than half of our customers opting to use the new self-checkouts,” says Robert.

The announcement comes just weeks after ALDI announced their long-awaited foray into online shopping. Shoppers can now purchase an exclusive range of Special Buys online via the supermarket’s website.