The shape of your reading chair

A reading armchair is ideally sturdy in construction and ergonomic in design, as well as matching your decor, so opting for a cheap trending piece or an impulse purchase at Ikea wont really do the job. Prices vary but expect to pay from $600-700 anywhere up to $2000 and above for the right piece - more if you’re looking to invest in a classic designer model that is guaranteed to be made to last a lifetime.

Gerson Repreza on unsplash

The job of your reading chair

The best reading chairs work pretty hard and essentially punch well above the task of simply somewhere to sit and read a book. Depending on where you’re planning to situate it, the best reading chairs can tick boxes for decorating style as well as comfort, allowing you to have a little fun with fabric and colour.

The location of your reading chair

In your master suite, consider the addition of a reading chair to boost your bedroom style. In the living room, pairing reading chairs with ottomans to form a cosy conversation zone with your sofa works beautifully. A comfy reading chair in a kids’ bedroom is the perfect place for story time and don’t discount the kitchen as the perfect place to situate your reading chair - your reading nook can be anywhere close to the action yet just enough removed to get a little peace and quiet. Even in the smallest space, the presence of a reading lounge chair can turn any spot into a library.

Where to buy your reading chair

Planning ahead with research and careful consideration to find the most comfortable reading chair will ensure your choice fits the bill in terms of seating pleasure and price. Whether you’re buying a reading chair brand new or planning to upgrade and integrate a pre-loved arnchair into your décor, it’s a great opportunity to make a decorating statement or finally invest in a longed-for designer piece or oversized leather recliner.

Here's what to look for when you're shopping for the ultimate reading chair:

Checklist for the perfect reading chair

Head support

Hardwearing fabric

Generous, comfy cushioning

Good lumbar support

Arm rests

Sized to fit your space

Style to fit your space

Top 10 best reading chairs on the market

Solid pine timber frame and fully upholstered dacron in pale blue with a lumber cushion for added support means this beauty looks as good as it feels to sit in.

Possibly the most recognisable and classic of all armchairs, this replica of the original Eames design has all the comfort and style, without the price tag.

An Ikea design icon that has stood the test of time, options for this sleek armchair have evolved to include a range of bentwood birch timber colours and plain or patterned fabrics to suit any decor.

For the ultimate in classic leather armchairs this is an investment piece that will complete the look of sophistication in any living room, bedroom, study or home office.

With a generous seat and plush cushioning, this swivel-based armchair had a high back for neck support.

Inviting and robust, this oversized lounge chair is the perfect spot to curl up with a good book. Textured fabric and pillow arms up the ante in comfort.

All the looks with the clever added functionality of rocking, this is the perfect place to nurse a baby, read a bedtime story or binge your favourite Netflix series.

Handsome and hardy, this classic wing armchair was designed with lounging in mind with a tall back and cozy cocooning curves.

Sure to boost the decor in any room in the house, this show-stopping deco style chair brings a glamorous burst of style.

Classic design never goes out of style and this ticks all the boxes for form and function. Curved wings provide comfort and privacy, whilst the matching ottoman doubles as occasional seating.

You might also like:

How to decorate your living room like a professional

Where to hang mirrors, according to Feng Shui

How to build a book nook