"Woolies mud cake rolled into balls, with melted white chocolate, spearmint leaves and red M&Ms to top!" she wrote on Facebook.

The mini Christmas cake puddings need only 4-ingredients that can all be picked up at Woolworths. Once you've done the shop you can get the kids to do all the work, it's that simple!

"My 4yr old literally made them herself (I melted the white chocolate). Soooo easy!" she shared.

All you have to do is remove the icing on the cake, and then slice it into smaller pieces to roll into balls. A whole cake will make about 20-22 bite-size cakes.

For a more grown-up version of the snack, simply add a splash of Kahlua or Baileys, roll the mix and then refrigerate overnight, allowing it to set before decorating the next day.

After sharing the post to Facebook, it has received up to 1,600 likes. Mudcake fans took to the comments to share their admiration at the easy hack.



"I didn't even know this was a Woolies mud cake from the picture!" one wrote.

"We do these every year. So quick and easy," said another.

