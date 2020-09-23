“This cake was made using two packs of Woolworths double unfilled sponges. I made a home-made strawberry coulis and Russian buttercream for the filling,” she wrote to Facebook.

Before: Olivia used three layers of the sponge cake from two packs of cakes Woolworths

“I used edible flowers that I pressed using the microwave method,” she added (see her how-to below).

While she picked up a punnet of edible flowers at Panetta Mercato at Stockland in Sydney’s north west, you can also find them at your local fruit markets, online or even grow them yourself.

The fern leaves were her own as the root is edible and they are non-toxic.

When it came to the filling, Olivia made a Russian buttercream and strawberry coulis.



The buttercream was made by combining sweet condensed milk with butter and beating until soft. For the strawberry coulis, she boiled strawberries on her stovetop with lemon and sugar.

Olivia complied a short video detailing the method which is as follows.

Cake

Cut the domes off three Woolies sponge cakes so they are level. Begin with bottom cake layer and pipe Russian buttercream around edges and fill in centre with strawberry coulis. Repeat step 2 with the second layer. Ice the outside of the cake with Russian buttercream and scrape off excess.

Pressed edible flower decoration

Get an A4 piece of paper and fold in half. Insert a paper towel within the fold. Lay edible flowers into the position you want them to be pressed. Fold paper and paper towel on top of them. Put them in the microwave with a heavy microwave safe item on top of it. Start at 30 seconds. Cook an additional 30 seconds if they aren’t crispy enough. Apply the pressed flowers to the side of the cake carefully (best to apply to a cold cake as it won’t leave any marks on buttercream). Apply dry flowers to the top of the cake for texture.

The incredible 'after' Olivia McWhinney

People took to the comments on Facebook to share their admiration.

“Wow this is absolutely stunning! Love the flowers. Would never have thought to do that!” one wrote.

“You are one clever cake lady. It’s too pretty to eat,” added another.

“This touches my heart and soul seriously, I have no words for how I felt. Obviously, I’m a nature lover! Such a wonderful job!” chimed in a third.

