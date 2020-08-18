How do I grow them?

"Give them a sunny spot and keep soil damp by sitting the pot in a saucer that can be filled with water. If you are growing the plants inside, a sunny windowsill is ideal," recommends Better Homes & Garden's gardening editor.

"When winter arrives, move indoor potted plants onto a verandah or porch outside – they need a period of dormancy. Lift the pot out of its saucer to allow soil to drain, and only water once a week during this time."

Where to grow them?

When you're looking to grow a Venus flytrap of your own, the best place to plant them is in an environment with moist, acidic soil, exposed to plenty of sunlight. During winter, indoor is far more suitable - a terrarium can provide the perfect environment.

Caring for and feeding them

The best bit about Venus flytraps? They're carnivorous, which means they can feed themselves. Given they have a mouth of their own, insects are their go-to snack. However, if there aren't enough flies buzzing around, you can use a high-nitrogen soluble fertiliser. The half-strength solution should be applied to both leaves and soil.

Habitat and varieties

There is only one species of Venus flytrap: Dionaea muscipula. However, there are over 20 varieties that vary slightly in colour and shape. The most common type is the Akai Ryu variety.

The Venus Fly Trap is native to subtropical wetlands on the East Coast of the United States in North Carolina and South Carolina. However, they are readily available in Australia, and can even be found at Bunnings.

