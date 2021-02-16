Stargazing, beach dwelling, whale spotting and snorkelling are among a few of the activities you can expect to enjoy when camping across New South Wales. Need we say more?

From coast to bush, New South Wales has it all. Many of the region’s top camping spots have somehow remained relatively unknown, so you can expect to have a peaceful, close-to-perfect stay.

Pack up your car (4WD if you want to hit the hard-to-reach spots) and bring enough snacks because you might not want to come home.

Whether you're a Sydneysider looking to get out of town for the weekend, or travelling interstate in search of new camping spots to explore, here’s a round-up of what NSW has to offer.

About a three-hour’s drive south of Sydney you’ll find this secluded bay. With some of the region’s most beautiful beaches nearby, this spot will make for one memorable trip. The facilities are limited to portaloos and rubbish bins and unfortunately it's not a pet friendly camping site.

You’ll need your own basic supplies, and don’t forget your snorkel as this is the perfect place for it. Open most weekends and school holidays, spots are allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis except in Summer where you need to book through a ballot system held in August.

This spot is the ultimate bush-meets-beach adventure with the campgrounds nestled in the southern corner of Dunbogan Beach, right beside the National Park. Spend the day dipping in and out of the crystal water and when you want to go exploring, tackle one of the stunning hiking trails.

A 4.5-hour drive from Sydney, this no pets or smoking spot has showers, toilets and barbecues. Book in advance on the NSW National Parks website.

With so much to offer, the Blue Mountains is a must-see. Though its unlikely you'll see it all on one trip, as it's made up of six different areas. Cathedral Reserve is near the Mount Wilson area and is a flat grassy free camp spot. Pack your hiking boots for one of the many trails in the area, and don’t miss Cathedral of Ferns nearby.

There’s barbecues, water and toilets but no showers. Dogs are allowed on camping grounds, just not in the National Forest.

This exclusive spot is a little harder to get to as it’s right on the beach, but trust us when we say it’s worth it. Nearby you’ll find the Sapphire Coast which has lagoons and rainforests you absolutely must see.

A 6-hour drive out of Sydney, this spot is open over the holidays and needs to be booked in advance, but if you luck out then you can drive 30 minutes down the coast to the 70-site Gillards Campground.

Wake up on the beach with a 360-degree view of Killalea. With so much hiking, fishing, swimming, and surfing to be done, you’ll need at least a week here. Illawarra zip line is just around the corner for the thrill-seekers.



Only 1.5 hours’ drive from Sydney, with full facilities including showers, toilets, and barbecues. No booking required, however word of warning keep on alert as these beaches are not patrolled.

If the coast isn’t your idea of a good time, then head in the opposite direction where you’ll find this paradise. Glenworth Valley is best known as a prime spot for horse riding but there’s plenty else to do too, including quad-biking and kayaking. You can even take your vacay up a notch by glamping instead.

The campsite is just over an hour's drive from Sydney and spreads across 80 hectares along Popran Creek with barbecues and showers. Best to book in high season but not required.

This off-the-grid campsite is a five hours’ drive from Sydney and the perfect spot to get back to nature. While you’ll be roughing it a bit with pit toilets and cold showers, there’s still of perks. This scenic site has rocky coves and turquoise waters, be sure to book ahead online.

With room for 94 tents, this campground is well prepared with toilets, showers, drinking water, barbecues, picnic tables and even a boat ramp. You can pitch your tent, park your caravan or book a cabin.

A stay at Woody Head is not complete without a visit to the Iluka Rainforest Walking Track, where you’ll find breathtaking coastal views. Bookings are required.

9. Oxley Wild Rivers National Park, Walcha

This peaceful spot is as remote as it gets. Known for its waterfalls, gorges and ancient Gondwana rainforest, this spot is the place to be for some R&R. Enjoy canoeing, fishing and bird watching while you’re there. Booking is required and you’ll need a day-use permit for the park.

Home of the famous Mungo Lady and Mungo Man, this world heritage site is a place rich in Aboriginal history. With 33 campsites for a tent, trailer or caravan the main camping ground has toilets, barbecues and picnic tables.

Set out on the Grasslands Nature trail, or immerse yourself in the area's Aboriginal history on a Discovery tour. Catch one of the mesmerising sunsets at Mungo Lookout.

