Pack up the car and make a day of it by enjoying some aquatic adventures and thrilling rides fit for all ages. Round our your trip by taking the scenic route and hit up the local eateries.

One day won't be enough to see it all, so stay a little longer at the on-site accommodation or nearby camping grounds.

No matter where you live in Australia, we’ve rounded up the best of the best based on data from travel site Wotif who crowned these as the top 10 in the country.

Taking out the top spot is this all-rounder and we can see why! With cabins, caravan sites, a golf course, and direct access to the beach, there's not much this place doesn't have. BIG4 has 179 holiday parks Australia-wide, five of which are featured on this list!

This fun water park in far north Queensland features mini golf, a tennis court, water slides and camping grounds with BBQ facilities. If timing your visit for school holidays you can call ahead to find out what activities are planned in-park.

The next BIG4 site to top the list is this incredible location which has its own giant water park, outdoor pool area and onsite cafe. Best part of all is you're only a short drive away from the iconic Gold Coast theme parks!

With a poolside restaurant and bar, fire pits and a gym, parents will love this resort. But it's not just for grown-ups – there's also plenty to occupy the little ones with go-kart hire, a games room and a jumping pillow.

There are so many unique things to do and see at this park, from its wildlife park and dolphin discovery centre to treasure hunts to movie nights – the kids will never be bored! Get in touch with the staff for any Covid questions.

90-minutes out of Melbourne sits this expansive holiday resort, surrounded by national marine parks and just a two minute walk from the beach.

Level-up your holiday by staying at one of the villas or glamping zones at this resort. While the kids are busy in the pool, parents can check out nearby wineries and breweries or natural attractions like Boranup forest and Quinninip Falls. Check out its Covid policy here.

Start off your day here with a pancake breakfast before heading to the pool. Then dry off with some sport and wind down with an outdoor movie.

Hire a villa or camp on-site at this pet-friendly resort. Parents can head out for a day of fishing or relax at the pool bar while kids enjoy the water park and go-karts.

With various beaches, nature walks and markets nearby you'll need more than a day to explore this site! Be sure to check out its Covid updates as several facilities and currently closed.

