With restrictions easing across Australia, rather than your kids sitting in front of the TV this school holidays, sign them up for some of these fun activities they'll actually enjoy!

Have a look at the list below and see what's available in your city.

New South Wales

1. Holiday Rock Climbing Camp, Sydney

Led by a qualified school teacher and climbing instructor, these rock climbing camps are a for kids aged 5-14 years old who love a little adventure.

2. Animation Camp, Sydney

For the kid who loves to draw, sign them up to this amazing camp where over two days they'll learn all about how stop animation works and even a movie of their own!

3. Creative Writing Workshops, Sydney

Get your kids creativity flowing this summer by signing them up to writing classes this January. The workshops are a great way to help build confidence in your little ones creative thinking, ideation and writing skills.

This epic camp runs half and full days of fun that will get your kids active and learning skills. It's not all sport though, the program also includes games, arts and craft!

5. Birdlife Discovery Centre at Sydney Olympic Park

Get the kids out in nature where they can learn about the diverse range of native birds on a free guided Bird Walk through the parklands.

6. Prehistoric Playground at the Australian Museum

The Australian Museum in Sydney is hosting a program of dinosaur themed activities for kids - and they’re all free! Kids can examine fossils, design their own dinosaurs and learn about aerodynamics by making their own planes, helicopters and flying dinosaurs out of paper.

Victoria

Is your kids the next Martin Scorsese or Greta Gerwig? Find out this summer by sending them to a movie-making class they'll love.

2. Drama and Arts Holiday Program, Melbourne

If they're more of a performing then this drama program is right up their alley.

This program has a new activity on almost every day of the holidays and includes making slime, volcanoes, soap, bath bombs, play dough and even a Christmas themed class.

Keep the learning going this holidays with a trip to ScienceWorks. There are various school holiday activities to engage them in science, including an exciting ‘Lighting Room’ where older kids can watch a live electricity show. For little ones, there is a new Ground Up space for curious kids to explore, and the Air Playground where they can learn about our most precious resource - air.

5. Melbourne Museum

Have some family fun at Melbourne Museum and check out the Marine Life exhibition to see some rare speciemens found in Victorian waters or head to the the Dynamic Earth exhibition to see giant crystals.

Queensland

1. Business Camp, Brisbane

If your child is a budding entrepreneur and aged between 7-14 then send them along to this three-day workshop where they'll learn everything from networking to market research.

2. Soccer Camp, Brisbane

Throughout December and January you can send your kids to a specialist coaching session where with they can improve their soccer skills with the help of professional coaches. Perfect for kids aged 6-16.

Head out to Moreton Bay to the Bribie Island Seaside Museum for some fun festivities by the sea. Running up to Christmas eve are arts and craft demonstrations and families can also take photos in a special Underwater Christmas scene.

South Australia

1. Christmas in Adelaide City

Bring your kids along to a range of free festive activities including markets, performances and live music. Be sure to check out Light Up Christmas which is an outdoor sunset show with circus acts and musicians performing in Victoria Square over two nights. Also not to be missed is the Window Wonderland trail which explore all the festive displays and Christmas Sounds which offers a free series of live family shows each night.

The Mortlock is a wing at the State Library of South Australia and currently features a huge Christmas display including the largest Christmas tree in Adelaide! Theres also an exhibition on until Jan 4 showcasing the way Aussies have celebrated Christmas and dates all the way back to WWII.

