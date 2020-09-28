Holiday camps at home

Take the pressure off and try out a Home Camp run by Australian children’s activities company Skills and Thrills. Home Camps have an activity provider visit your home and run a full day of fun for your kids and their friends. There are a wide variety of activities available, from coding, chess, robotics to art and science.

Getty

Get outside, if you can

With the warmer weather already making an appearance, these holidays are a great chance to get the kids back outside after a long year of hibernating. Head out into the sunshine with them and set up a scavenger hunt, treasure hunt, or an obstacle course in the backyard for them to complete. You can even join them for a game of hide and seek on your lunch break.

Getty

Handwrite a letter for loved ones

With borders still shut a lot of us haven't seen family members in months. Taking the time to handwrite a lovely letter is a great way to keep kids connected with friends and family and will be a nice surprise for the recipient.

Getty

Keep them learning with online classes

Just because it's the holidays doesn't mean they can't keep learning! Set them up on the computer beside you and get them doing some fun online classes!

The programs are live-streamed with tutors running the workshop and interacting with the kids. From science, coding to fitness there's a class for every child. Try out the Kitchen Chemistry workshop, where kids follow along to make lava lamps and bubbling volcanoes using ingredients found at home.

Getty

Assign them “work” to do

If you're lucky enough to have one of those kids who loves helping out then set some easy tasks they might enjoy - most kids like to feel important by having "work" to do. If you can make said "work" folding the laundry then that's one less task for you and an hour spent well for them.

Getty

