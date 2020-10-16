1. Improve your comfort-level

The best place to start when turning a simple backyard lawn into an Instagram-worthy destination spot is with seating. Pick up a luxe sun lounge set so you can laze about all day in the sun. If you'd rather be gently swayed by the breeze then set up a hammock between two trees.

King Cove Sunlounge King Living

2. Bring the beach to you

After you've levelled up your seating area, you might want to pick up an outdoor umbrella which will come in handy on those really hot days. Bring your stress levels down even further by adding a water feature so you can listen to the trickling sounds of water and pretend you're on a beach in Bali.

Basil Bangs Garden Umbrella Basil Bangs

3. Have a family picnic

If you're looking for a summer DIY project, this picnic table could be it. Once you've built the table and new seating area, you can cook up a storm on your barbecue and enjoy. To keep the mosquitos and bugs away, pick up a Thermacell Halo Repeller which can provide a 21-metre square zone of mozzie-free lunching.

Thermacell Halo Repeller Thermacell Repellents

4. Green up your home

Break up the heavy appearance of deck or pavement with more greenery. No need for a mammoth task when you can mimic the effect of a greenwall by hanging plants and filling planter boxes with large, mature plants.

Another idea is to tuck some miniature plants between your pavers. To get the look, offset the last row of pavers near a garden bed to allow for a planted line of mondo grass, or in other areas, trim pavers before laying them to achieve openings. Not a green thumb? Fill the gap with river pebbles!

The Greenwall Company

5. Flickering lanterns

Come nightfall, light the way around your yard with stunning lanterns. You can keep the party going well into the night as you crowd around this 14th century-style Moroccan lantern. Stock up on long-burning candles as it can be filled with multiple at a time.

Getty

6. Drinks, please!

Rather than going out for a drink you can bring the bar to you with this bar trolley from Australian furniture brand GlobeWest. The lagoon bar trolley comes in five colours; khaki, white, terracotta, mustard and shadow and brings a modern take on an old-school item.

GlobeWest

You may also like

Australia's top 9 hidden camping spots

8 amazing ideas to get your outdoor space ready for the festive season

How to set up the ultimate sleepover on a trampoline