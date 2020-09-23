With restrictions still lingering, you can still spend time outdoors by venturing out into your own backyard.



Make a night of it by inviting over some of your kid's friends and throw them the ultimate outdoor slumber party.

While camping is the go-to backyard activity, take it to the next level by simply moving it to the trampoline!

Decorate with fairy lights and all the pillows you own to make it a big, bouncy bed the kids will love.

Not only will the trampoline make for a comfier bed, but if it has a cover, it'll be bug-free night’s sleep.

While we’re sure this will make for a fun night all on its own, make it even more memorable with some of these fun activities!

Play a Movie

Hand-held projectors can make watching a movie feel like you're at the cinema. Not only can you set it up in any room in the house but it even works in the backyard! Hang a sheet over the top of your Springfree Trampoline or peg it to the clothesline and play them their favourite movie.



if you don’t have a projector then grab some torches and get creative! Encourage the kids to make their own stories by playing shadow puppets.

Cookout

Considering most Aussie households have a barbecue, we recommend taking dinner outdoors. If you have a smoker or an outdoor pizza oven then let the kids pick their favourite, or go all in and make them a feast!

Campfire

Fire pits are so easy to DIY and can make any basic backyard the best feature of the house. If you’re not much for building, then keep your eye on Aldi who has featured one for under $100 as part of its special buys.

Roast some marshmallows or have a go at making S’mores to make it feel like an authentic camping trip.

If you don’t have a fire pit, then you can still get into the camp-fire spirit by singing some kid-friendly camping tunes or telling scary stories.

Stargazing

Impress your little ones by doing a quick study on the internet and pointing out a few of the easier to spot constellations.

Torch games

Everyone has a game they played as a kid in their backyard at night with a torch. Whether its tag, hide-and-seek, or a scavenger hunt they’re so much more fun (and scary) in the dark.

