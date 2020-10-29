Lego Super Mario

“Classics such as building toys, arts and crafts, board games and puzzles are still sought-after following a surge during lockdown. These are great value for money and offer families a way to bond away from screens.”

eBay’s Top 7 toy trends for 2020

Gifts that keep giving

"Toys that require nurturing and encourage patience are in demand as almost half of parents believe their children will lose interest in their Christmas gifts within a month and that attention span has shortened due to the impacts of COVID-19."

Diversity

“Four in five parents think it’s important toys encourage diversity and inclusion. That's why Barbie® Fashionistas™ Dolls range - which features dolls with physical disabilities, different skin tones, hairstyles and body types - have grown in popularity. Already there's been an 173 per cent rise in sales of Barbie dolls with petite, curvy or tall attributes."

Back to Basics

"Classic games such as Lego and Super Mario have had a resurgence in popularity lately."

Building Toys

“Construction and brick toys are set to top toy lists (41 per cent) as families look for toys that involve spending time together and encourage mindfulness and calm."

Boardgames

“Following their success of helping beat boredom during lockdown, 31 per cent of parents are likely to buy their children a board game for Christmas."

Puzzles

“Slotting into wish lists this Christmas are puzzles with a third of parents considering this budget-friendly option. Following the nationwide lockdown earlier this year, eBay saw a 787 per cent increase in puzzle sales."

eBay's Top 15 Toys for Kids 2020

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Flamingo Baby Alive: Baby Grows Up Barbie Fashionistas Dolls Lego Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course Lego Dots Jewellery Box Operation Pet Scan Clementoni Mystic Tigers 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Drizzy Ice Cream Playset My Shadow is Pink by Scott Stuart Really R.A.D Robots Fartbro Little Live Pets Scruff-a-Luv Secret Scents Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child (Baby Yoda) Animatronic Figure Bluey Lean N Glide Tri Scooter You and Me and Everybody Else by Marcos Farina Vtech Kidizoom Studio

