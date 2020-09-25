Camplify, an Aussie caravan and campervan sharing platform, has seen booking numbers skyrocket in the wake of coronavirus.

“We’ve had record bookings for our vans over the past month so we know Australians are choosing to travel locally where they can. For many, this is their go-to holiday choice, but we’re also seeing a lot of new customers who haven’t camped or hired a caravan/campervan before,” said Camplify CEO, Justin Hales.

We’ve rounded up all the hidden-gem spots worth exploring so you can still get your holiday fix this year.

BIG4 East Beach Park, Kiama, NSW

This caravan park is picturesque with mountain backdrops and a beach front. This is the ultimate spot for families, with a waterpark for the kids and bike tracks for the grow-ups.

Reflections Bermagui, NSW

This spot is an optimal location with beaches, cafes, shops and an ocean pool all within walking distance to the caravan park. You won’t want to miss this cute, coastal town.

Trial Bay Gaol, NSW

Trial Bay Gaol is right on the beach with great facilities. The area is full of wildlife and in whale migration season you’re likely to spot one from the comfort of your caravan. Explore the ruins of Trial Bay Gaol (an actual jail) which was built in 1886 and now functions as a museum and memorial.

Eco Habitat Noosa, QLD

Just 25 minutes north of Noosa you can find this fancy ecocamp. It sits on 65 acres of natural bushland that has been revamped to include onsite cabin, camping and even glamping! Visit their bar that serves in-house craft beer or take one of their wilderness cruises.

Borumba Deer Park, QLD

This park is an all-rounder with kayaking, mini-golfing, and playgrounds. Oh and did we mention that there are actual deers on site! This family-friendly spot provides endless entertainment for all ages.

The Scenic Rim, QLD

This spot is nestled between Brisbane and Gold Coast and is surrounded by World Heritage-listed national parks. You can find a surplus of wineries, art galleries, and bushwalking tracks to explore, and the area has some of the best camper grounds to stay where you can enjoy the peace and quiet and get in some stargazing.

Zanetti’s Beach, VIC

As soon as you can hit the road again in Victoria, head to Zanetti’s Beach. It’s a short drive from Yarrawonga and has a large strip of white sandy beach with shallow water for the kids. Be sure to bring your fishing gear as it’s has plenty of great spots not to be missed!

Coral Coast, WA

Take a slow drive along Coral Coast and stop-off for some of Australia’s most iconic experiences including the Pinnacles Desert in Cervantes, skydiving, and sea lion charters in Jurien Bay, and the leaning trees of Greenough in the Greater Geraldton area.

Fonty’s Pool, WA

This spot is straight-up magical. It has a four-star chalet and cabin accommodation as well as caravan and campsites. The site holds the annual Truffle Kerfuffle, Australia’s Truffle Festival, and also plays host to regular Yoga retreats and weddings.

