Let’s kick off our glamping tour with Pebble Point. This bush retreat features six luxurious safari tents at the end of the Great Ocean Road. Each hut has an ensuite bathroom, king-sized bed and private deck to help you make the most of the beautiful surrounds.

2. Prom Coast Eco Glamping

Location: South Gippsland

Price: from $80 per couple per night

Prom Coast Eco Glamping offers a unique experience where you can choose absolutely everything from the type of tent to where you go. The team will set up everything for you (including fairy lights, champagne and rose petals) so that all you need to do is sit back, relax and enjoy what mother nature has to offer.

3. Happy Glamper

Location: Mornington Peninsula

Price: $250 per couple per night

A stay in one of the Happy Glamper’s bell tents is just what the doctor ordered. Right? Relax and reenergize in the picturesque surrounds choose your destination whether it be Point Leo, Balnarring Beach, Capel Sound or Shoreham Foreshore. Plus if you’ve got an event coming up the Happy Glampers are happy to help provide the best luxury accommodation around.

4. Cosy Tents

Location: Daylesford

Price: $235 per couple per night

Cosy Tents offer one of the best luxury camping getaways in Victoria. Nestled in the hills of the Hepburn Shire, just a 95 minute drive from Melbourne each tent is a little slice of heaven away from home. Get in quick these guys book out fast.

5. Balgownie Winery

Location: Bendigo

Price: $155 per couple per night

Balgownie offers a truly unique experience, glamping amongst the grapevines. Relax on your own private deck with a vino in one hand and brie in the other. Each tent comes with uninterrupted views of the oldest vineyard in Bendigo, plus if camp cooking isn’t your style head up to the onsite restaurant.

6. The Sheltered Glamping Co

Location: Phillip Island

Price: from $220 per couple per night

No list of the best glamping locations in Victoria would be complete without The Sheltered Glamping Co who offer a once in a lifetime glamping experience. Nestled on Phillip Island a two-hour drive south of Melbourne each of their ten tents will transport to another universe. The whole facility is plastic-free and the team works hard to have a minimal imprint on the environment.

