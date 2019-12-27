RELATED: 13 things you should never feed your dog

Is it easy to go on camping holidays with dogs in Australia?

Travelling with a pet is obviously much more complicated than travelling without them, but overall, it’s not too difficult to go on a camping trip with your dog.

There are plenty of places that allow pets, and some are more pet-friendly than others. From the shores of Bribie Island to campsites near Melbourne, you have limitless options for dog-friendly areas. Just make sure to follow the campsite’s rules and pet policies!

What you need to know before camping with dogs

Do your research before choosing a campsite. Familiarise yourself with the place’s rules and restrictions regarding pets. When in doubt, call and ask.

In case of emergencies, find out where the nearest vet is.

Always bring a leash, even if your campsite has off-leash areas.

Make sure your dog’s vaccinations are up-to-date before heading out on your trip.

If the place you’re camping at has ticks, make sure you know how to prevent and treat them.

Keep an eye on your dog at all times.

Clean up after your dog ALWAYS.

Respect other campers. If your dog is disruptive, untrained, or loud, it may be best to leave them at home unless you are certain that you can keep them in check.

The best pet-friendly campgrounds

Borumba Deer Park

Where: Sunshine Coast, QLD

Facilities: Kiosk, laundry, kitchen, BBQ areas, campfires, playground

Rules & restrictions:

You must pay a $AUD 50 pet bond plus $AUD 3 per pet per day.

Pets must be attended and on leads all the time, except in off-lead areas.

Pets are not allowed by the creek as well as inside/outside the cabins and on-site caravans.

Visit the Borumba Deer Park website here.

Boreen Point Campground

Where: Noosa, QLD

Facilities: Fishing/sailing lake, pub, kitchen

Rules & restrictions:

Pets are allowed only in the caravans or motorhomes.

You must fill out an application form before your trip.

Visit the Boreen Point Campground website here.

Wakiti Creek

Where: Kotupna, VIC

Facilities/activities: Swimming pool, canoe hire, tennis court, playground, kitchen, campfire, bike track

Rules & restrictions:

Pets must be supervised when off the leash.

Pets are allowed in the cabins but not on the furniture or in the carpeted bedrooms.

Visit the Wakiti Creek website here.

Byron Holiday Park

Where: Byron Bay, NSW

Facilities: Swimming pool, onsite cafe & restaurant, pool table, wellness centre, kitchen, basketball court, playground, skateboard ramp

Rules & restrictions:

Only one dog per booking.

An additional cleaning fee of $AUD 50 will be charged.

Dogs cannot be left unattended or unleashed on campgrounds.

Dogs are not allowed in the communal areas.

Wet dogs are not allowed in the cabins.

Visit the Byron Holiday Park website here.

Wooyung Beach Holiday Park

Where: Wooyung, Northern NSW

Facilities: Campfires, beach

Rules & restrictions:

Pets must always be attended and on a leash in the park.

Pets are not allowed in forested areas due to the presence of ticks.

You must declare and register your pet upon check-in.

Visit the Wooyung Beach Holiday Park website here.

Lakeside Tourist Park

Where: Robe, SA

Facilities: Lake, BBQ stations, playground, laundry

Rules & restrictions:

Pets must be registered upon booking a pet-friendly cabin.

Visit the Lakeside Tourist Park website here.

Shoreline Caravan Park

Where: Port Augusta, SA

Facilities: Kitchen, swimming pool, laundry, games room

Rules & restrictions:

Pets are not allowed inside cabins or on campground turf.

Visit the Shoreline Caravan Park website here.

Hahndorf Caravan Park

Where: Adelaide, SA

Facilities: Kitchen, on-site bistro, market, swimming pool, lakes, game room, BBQ station, mini-golf course

Rules & restrictions:

Pets are allowed during the off-season only and at the discretion of management.

Dogs are only allowed in the caravan park.

Visit the Hahndorf Caravan Park website here.

Bridport Caravan Park

Where: Bridport, TAS

Facilities: BBQ area, gardens, playground, laundry, beach

Rules & restrictions:

Dogs are only allowed in the caravan park during the off-season.

Visit the Bridport Caravan Park website here.

Monkey Mia Dolphin Resort

Where: Monkey Mia, WA

Facilities: Tennis court, volleyball area, swimming pool, BBQ stations, restaurant/bar, gift shop, laundry

Rules & restrictions:

Pets are allowed in the caravan and camping grounds only.

You must pay a $AUD 100 pet bond per pet.

Dogs must be attended and on leads in the park.

Pets must be registered at the time of booking and approved.

Pets are not allowed in the communal areas.

Visit the Monkey Mia website here.

A pawesome vacation

From the beaches of the Gold Coast to the forested mountains of Western Australia, there are lots of dog-friendly camping sites for you to choose from. Take your pet out for a fun vacation – just make sure to keep them safe!

