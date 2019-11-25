Just a 45-minute drive north of Sydney this one day bushwalk is perfect for seasoned hikers. The Ku-ring-gai to Berowra track covers a plethora of different terrains, crossing rivers, through the rainforest and dry native scrub plus it offers a history lesson too.

9. Paramatta River Walk

Location: Paramatta Reserve

Distance: 3.5km one way

Difficulty: Easy

The Paramatta River Walk ventures through the Parramatta Park which is located just two kilometres from the Paramatta CBD. The scenic route passes both natural and historical beauties and is a great hike for the whole family to enjoy (no dogs allowed).

8. Glebe Foreshore Walk

Location: Eastern Sydney

Distance: 2.2km one way

Difficulty: Easy

Take in the city lights with an after-work stroll along the Glebe Foreshore. The walk starts (or ends) at the Sydney Fish Market and follows the foreshore to Bicentennial Park. Dogs and kids are encouraged to join the walk which is the perfect way to end the day.

7. Grand Canyon Walk

Location: Blue Mountains

Distance: 6.3km circuit

Difficulty: Moderate to Hard

One of the most spectacular bushwalks in New South Wales, the Blue Mountains are home to dozens of hiking tracks, of which the Grand Canyon Walk is a crowd favourite. Hike through dense rainforests, across creeks and past impressive sandstone walls and overhangs this walk is worth the drive.

6. Bouddi National Park

Location: Northern Sydney

Distance: 8.5km one way

Difficulty: Moderate

Another spectacular coastal walk, the Bouddi National Park trail begins at Putty Beach meandering its way along boardwalks past beaches and birdlife to MacMasters Beach. You can shorten the walk and turn around at any time, don’t forget to take your camera to capture the views!

5. Bondi to Coogee

Location: Eastern Sydney

Distance: 6km one way

Difficulty: Easy

No list of the best hikes in Sydney would be complete without the famous Bondi to Coogee walk. Starting at Bondi Icebergs this 6km paved path takes you past some of Sydney’s best beaches, cliffs, parks and views plus it is dog-friendly! Make sure you head off early this popular route can get busy on a warm summer’s day.

The Bondi to Bronte section of the walk has been home to sculptures by the sea since 1997.

4. Maroubra to Malabar

Location: South Maroubra

Distance: 4km loop

Difficulty: Easy

Open 365 days of the year the Malabar Headland National Park is not one to be missed. This easy 4km walking track is great for kids and showcases the beautiful Malabar coastline. It is a popular spot for whale watching and New Zealand Fur Seal spotting in migration months.

If you’re game sign-up for the Bloody Long walk which starts in Maroubra and ends under the harbour bridge. All proceeds from the 35km walk go towards the Mito Foundation which supports people affected by mitochondrial disease.

3. Bundeena to Otford

Location: Royal National Park

Distance: 33km one way

Difficulty: Medium to Hard

The Royal National Park, just a 90-minute drive south of Sydney offers some of the best hiking trails in the area. You can pick or choose from Figure 8 Pools to Wedding Cake Rock or why not go all out and walk from one end to the other? The full 33km course depending on conditions and fitness levels will take one to two days. Take your time and enjoy the walk and camp the night in one of the many sites along the track.

2. Hermitage Foreshore Track

Location: Watsons Bay to Rose Bay

Distance: 8km one way

Difficulty: Easy

Hidden just a 20minute ferry ride from the city the Hermitage Foreshore Track is one of Sydney’s hidden hikes. This relatively flat track winds its way along the inner easts bays and tiny beaches boasting a spectacular view of the Harbour Bridge. As this is technically part of the national park no dogs are allowed.

1. Spit to Manly

Location: Mosman and Manly

Distance: 10km one-way

Moderate

Block some time out in your diary, every Sydney local and visitor needs to do the famous Spit to Manly walk at least once. Starting at the Mosman Spit Bridge and meandering its way along the water's edge to Manly this walk will take around four hours to complete. If you’re up for it you can walk back otherwise jump on the bus or get a friend to meet you at the other end.

