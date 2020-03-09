While most people pull on the stem of the banana to crack the yellow skin open, you should actually be peeling a banana from the other end.

All you need to do to get an easy and clean peel is squeeze the end between the thumb and fore-finger of each hand, then neatly peel the skin in half. Don’ believe us? Check out the video below.

No More messy banana peels! There's also a little hack to cutting open a mango too! Check out the video below.

Hopefully, these nifty little hacks have taken your fruit skills to the next level!

You might also like:

The crazy mango hack that's gone viral online