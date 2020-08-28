From data obtained from the United States Social Security Administration, we narrowed a very long list down to 50 of the most unusual boy and girl names in America right now. The below names (25 for girls and 25 for boys) - include some that are kind of even pretty (others, not so much…).

Without any further ado, 25 of the least common girls’ names:

Armelle Bexley Camari Delaney Ember Farren Gracen Greer Hartley Hensley Ina Jaelyn Kaia Laken Lilith Merritt Nimah Oriana Syden Thea Ulani Uri Weylyn Zael Zuri

And, 20 of the least common boys’ names:

Agustin Arlo Benton Brecken Bridger Camilo Crew Damari Eliseo Enoch Gibson Haiden Ignacio Jabari Jakobe Joziah Keon Kyan Lathan Malaki Mustafa Thaddeus Vihaan Yehuda Zaire

