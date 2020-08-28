From data obtained from the United States Social Security Administration, we narrowed a very long list down to 50 of the most unusual boy and girl names in America right now. The below names (25 for girls and 25 for boys) - include some that are kind of even pretty (others, not so much…).
Without any further ado, 25 of the least common girls’ names:
- Armelle
- Bexley
- Camari
- Delaney
- Ember
- Farren
- Gracen
- Greer
- Hartley
- Hensley
- Ina
- Jaelyn
- Kaia
- Laken
- Lilith
- Merritt
- Nimah
- Oriana
- Syden
- Thea
- Ulani
- Uri
- Weylyn
- Zael
- Zuri
And, 20 of the least common boys’ names:
- Agustin
- Arlo
- Benton
- Brecken
- Bridger
- Camilo
- Crew
- Damari
- Eliseo
- Enoch
- Gibson
- Haiden
- Ignacio
- Jabari
- Jakobe
- Joziah
- Keon
- Kyan
- Lathan
- Malaki
- Mustafa
- Thaddeus
- Vihaan
- Yehuda
- Zaire
