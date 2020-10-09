Tara’s meeting an award-winning Australian artist and teacher who is just as fascinating as the subjects she paints. Now in her 80s, Jocelyn has been drawing, painting and creating for most of her life. She’s even been awarded the Order of Australia for her efforts!

One of Jocelyn’s greatest passions in life is helping other artists with their work and this week, Tara’s stopping by Jocelyn’s Sydney studio to meet this generous creative spirit.

Jocelyn has a series of books for sale, if you want to have a go at home. To check her artworks out, head to jocelynmaughan.com.

You might also like:

Tara meets artist Edward Waring

Tara meets cardboard designer Noelle Rigaudie

Tara meets up-and-coming contemporary Indigenous artist Rachael Sarra