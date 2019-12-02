More than 25% of Beauty Blenders, and one in 10 lipsticks and lip glosses were found to contain E.coli bacteria, while 57% of Beauty Blenders, 37% of lipsticks and 28% of eyeliners were found to carrying fungi within the product.
Worryingly, the study also discovered that some 93% of Beauty Blenders had never been cleaned – even though around 64% are dropped on the floor at some point in its lifespan.
How to stop bacteria growing in your cosmetics
- Wash your Beauty Blender and brushes after every use and allow to dry completely
- Never share makeup or tools with other people
- Change mascara monthly
- Clean eyeshadows by skimming off the top layer of product with a tissue, then spritzing with rubbing alcohol
- Never put your fingers in makeup
- Clean your eyelash curler weekly and replace pads every 3 months.
- Clean lipstick by wiping off the top layer of lipstick gently with a tissue, then dipping the bullet into a small amount of rubbing alcohol (or vodka) for 30 seconds.
