More than 25% of Beauty Blenders, and one in 10 lipsticks and lip glosses were found to contain E.coli bacteria, while 57% of Beauty Blenders, 37% of lipsticks and 28% of eyeliners were found to carrying fungi within the product.

Worryingly, the study also discovered that some 93% of Beauty Blenders had never been cleaned – even though around 64% are dropped on the floor at some point in its lifespan.

How to stop bacteria growing in your cosmetics

Wash your Beauty Blender and brushes after every use and allow to dry completely

Never share makeup or tools with other people

Change mascara monthly

Clean eyeshadows by skimming off the top layer of product with a tissue, then spritzing with rubbing alcohol

Never put your fingers in makeup

Clean your eyelash curler weekly and replace pads every 3 months.

Clean lipstick by wiping off the top layer of lipstick gently with a tissue, then dipping the bullet into a small amount of rubbing alcohol (or vodka) for 30 seconds.

