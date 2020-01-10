Fortunately, there’s a new indoor plant delivery service that can sort all that out for you. The Plant People are a Brisbane-based nursery that take care of everything, such as seeding, growing and potting low-maintenance indoor plants perfect for first-time plant parents. The best part it, The Plant People deliver throughout Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory – so city-slickers are well served.

The Plant People deliver ready-to-display plants to your door, such as succulents, ferns, Swiss cheese plants,fiddle leaf figs, elephant ears and many of the other usual indoor plant suspects. However, they plan to expand the range of varieties and cater to plant trends.

The Plant People also sell beautiful artisan plant pots made in Vietnam, and can hook you up with garden supplies such as moisture meters and garden scissors. Prices range from $14.95 to $395, and shipping is ALWAYS free and they even have After Pay– how good is that!?

