Getty

During the day, the power of the sun charges garden lights like these, then at night, they do their bit to light up your outdoor areas. Ideal uses include along the edges of your pathways, around garden beds and indicating the entry to your driveway and front gate. Best bit? You just gently spike them into the ground!

2. Traditional features

For cottage gardens, look for classic-shaped lighting options. Again, models like this sparkler are solar-powered so they don’t require batteries or cords, and rather than placing them alongside pathways – try pushing them between your plantings to add evening ambience out in your yard.

3. Entertaining areas

Getty

The trend of suspending a string of outdoor party lights is nothing new; there has just been a shift toward using clear bulbs rather than a spectrum of retro colours. These festive beauties look best zigzagged overhead under verandahs or patios or strung up as a single length above a long dining table for special occasions. Party on!

4. Mood lighting

Getty

Enjoy evenings spent with your nearest and dearest by the glow of candlelight. Group together a mix ’n’ match of decorative lanterns, then light up the night with wax or battery-powered candles. Tiki-style oil lanterns are also fabulous for that appealing resort vibe at home – especially when fuelled with citronella oil to keep the mozzies at bay.

5. Access lighting

Getty

There’s nothing worse (or possibly more dangerous) than arriving home in the absolute pitch-black of night. A light by your front door makes getting the key in the lock easy to achieve! For a more traditional look, go for an exterior-quality light fitting that suits the classic architectural elements of your home. For contemporary homes, shop the market to find clean-lined models you love!

6. Light up your path

Getty

Highlight feature trees and plantings in your garden with upward-facing spotlights. This technique looks fab in tropical schemes, especially when used to light up the trunks and sculptural foliage of palms. Top tip? Have your electrician install a series of exterior-quality spotlights on a timer so you don’t have to worry about flicking them on and off.

Outdoor lighting picks

Myer

This functional and modern light will suit any area of your outdoor space.

Zanui

This traditional light is made from energy-saving LED guaranteeing long lasting usage.

Temple & Webster

You can't have a garden party without hanging these in your backyard! Pick up in either 10m or 20m depending on the size of your space.

Myer

This spherical globe adds the perfect elegant finish to a low-lit garden. It comes in either 35cm or 40cm.

Zanui

Attach this sophisticated outdoor light to your front porch, barbecue area, or even poolside for added illumination.

Dick Smith

Who said lighting had to be functional, it can also be fun. Add this style element to your garden and it will also light your path.