Dubbed 'the mermaid tail' succulent on social media, the Crested Senecio Vitalis is every bit as magical as you’d imagine.

The Senecio Vitalis is a hybrid-mix of succulent and cacti and its unique look is the result of it cresting. Cresting (or fasciation) is a rare condition of abnormal growth that causes it to grow outward rather than towards a light source.

The plant has won over the masses on social media with many posts of the plant going viral. It's sometimes blue-green colouring makes it the perfect addition for an under-the-sea garden theme.

Growth

According to Gardenia, the Senecio Vitalis can grow up to 1 to 2 feet high with a width of 3 to 5 feet and just like other succulents, this one is easy to keep alive.

Water

As a succulent it is very easy to look after, making it an ideal fit for any forgetful plant parent. All you have to do is feed it a very small amount of water as they can survive long dry periods.

Soil

The Senecio Vitalis is native to the cape of South Africa and grows in the winter and sleeps during the summer. They are best planted in sand or well-drained soil either in the sun or light shade.

If you want to add this charming plant to your home, check in at your local nursery or try your luck on Etsy.

