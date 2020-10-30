What happens when one of the world’s most successful surfers falls in love with bona fide rock and roll royalty? A match made in heaven, that’s what! But for seven-time world surfing champion, Layne Beachley, and her husband, INXS rocker, Kirk Pengilly, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight.

Now blissfully married, Layne and Kirk are proof that a bad first date doesn’t mean there’s no spark. Tonight, Layne and Kirk are inviting Johanna to their gorgeous home on Sydney’s northern beaches to chat about their life together and what’s next for this very successful Aussie duo.

To find out more about Layne's Awake Academy program, head to: awakeacademy.com.au.

