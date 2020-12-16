There’s no doubt that 2020 has been the year of online shopping, with an increase of 31 per cent from the previous year in online sales, according to consumer watchdog Choice.

Major supermarkets Coles and Woolworths have reported an increase in online sales, with Coles seeing an 18 per cent increase in online orders over the past financial year. Woolworths' online sales from July to September 2020 grew by 100 per cent on the previous year.

With Covid restrictions easing across the country, shoppers have tentatively returned to stores. However online shopping has remained high.

A recent twitter poll by Choice has revealed that over a third (39 per cent) of people were more likely to buy their groceries online this Christmas.

A survey on its Facebook page produced a similar response with most people agreeing they’ll shop online for most groceries, but will buy fresh produce in stores.

Shopping online

While shopping online is the easier and quicker option, it is also the safer option. During the Christmas season grocery stores are much busier, making it hard to practice social distancing.

Shopping from the comfort of your home also makes it easier to stick to a budget, as you’re less likely to impulse buy and can keep track of your running total.

If you've opted to shop online this Christmas, make sure you put your order in between 18 December and 23 December for pickup or delivery on Christmas eve.

Shopping in stores

While shopping in stores can mean having first access to stock, there are also certain items that might be best bought in stores. Veggies are likely to be fresher and meat can run the risk of spoiling if it doesn’t remain chilled during delivery.

If shopping in stores this Christmas, try to avoid peak times which include the weekend before Christmas and Christmas eve. Choice managing editor Margaret Rafferty suggests the evening on 23 December as the best time to go.

"Your stuff is not going to be that much fresher if you wait until 24th December and that way you get it all done with virtually no crowds," she says.

