After a tough year on Aussie farmers, Woolworths is showing its support by using local suppliers and ingredients native to Australia.
It's 'Gold Range' features bakery, dessert and meat items using lemon myrtle, wattle-seed, Davidson plum and more.
The decadent line-up of sweets includes lemon myrtle meringues, a wattle-seed cheesecake and a dark chocolate and Davidson plum pudding.
If you're less of a sweet-tooth and prefer a nice platter, you're spoilt for choice. The triple cream brie wreath is made for celebrations and it will be hitting shelves on December 2.
Thomas Dux cheeses also feature, including a Manchego, Blue Stilton, and a Vintage Cheddar.
Have a look at the full line-up below.
Bakery and sweets
- Gold Dulce De Leche Trifle 1kg
- Gold Premium Mini Dessert Selection 700g Pk 20
- Gold Raspberry & Hibiscus Trifle 1.1kg
- Gold Caramelised White Chocolate & Wattleseed Cheesecake 800g
- Gold Dark Chocolate & Davidson Plum Pudding 1kg
- Gold Roasted Hazelnut & Chocolate Pudding 600g
- Gold Chocolate & Roasted Hazelnut Tarts 210g Pk 6
- Gold Gin Infused Pear & Riberry Fruit Mince Tarts 6pk
- Gold Jewelled Fruit Cake with Lemon Myrtle 620g
- Gold Lemon Myrtle Meringues Pk 4
- Roasted Almond Shortbread 500g
- Cinnamon & Vanilla Shortbread Trees 14pk
- Ginger Shortbread Men 12pk
- Shortbread Fingers Pk 12
- Lemon & Macadamia Shortbread Star 12pk
- Pavlova Base (Serves 12)
Entertaining and snacks
- Triple Cream Brie Wreath 550g
- Cheese & Cabanossi Platter 400g
- Thomas Dux Double Cream Camembert 200g
- Thomas Dux Vintage Cheddar 200g
- Thomas Dux Blue Stilton 150g
- Thomas Dux Manchego 150g
- Thomas Dux Persian Fetta 180g
- Thomas Dux Parmigiano Reggiano 12 month 250g
- Butterscotch Popcorn 250g
- Pretzels Salty Snack Mix 250g
- 3D Gummy Block Train 400g
- Chocolate Coated Pretzels 140g
- Christmas Party Mix 1kg
Meat and Vegetables
- Gold Free Range Triple Smoked Bone-In Ham Quarter
- Gold Free Range Triple Smoked Bone-In Ham Half
- Half and Whole Leg Ham
- Easy Carve Shoulder Ham
- Double Smoked Half Leg Ham
- Boneless Crackling Leg Ham
- Boneless Honey Maple Glazed Loin Ham
- Gold Twice Cooked Duck Fat Potatoes with Truffle Butter 500g
- Vegan Cauliflower & Mushroom Wellingtons 360g
- Layered Vegetable Tart with Cream Cheese & Thyme 385g
