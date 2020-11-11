After a tough year on Aussie farmers, Woolworths is showing its support by using local suppliers and ingredients native to Australia.

It's 'Gold Range' features bakery, dessert and meat items using lemon myrtle, wattle-seed, Davidson plum and more.

The decadent line-up of sweets includes lemon myrtle meringues, a wattle-seed cheesecake and a dark chocolate and Davidson plum pudding.

Gold Caramelised White Chocolate & Wattleseed Cheesecake

If you're less of a sweet-tooth and prefer a nice platter, you're spoilt for choice. The triple cream brie wreath is made for celebrations and it will be hitting shelves on December 2.

Thomas Dux cheeses also feature, including a Manchego, Blue Stilton, and a Vintage Cheddar.

Have a look at the full line-up below.

Triple Cream Brie Wreath

Bakery and sweets

Gold Dulce De Leche Trifle 1kg

Gold Premium Mini Dessert Selection 700g Pk 20

Gold Raspberry & Hibiscus Trifle 1.1kg

Gold Caramelised White Chocolate & Wattleseed Cheesecake 800g

Gold Dark Chocolate & Davidson Plum Pudding 1kg

Gold Roasted Hazelnut & Chocolate Pudding 600g

Gold Chocolate & Roasted Hazelnut Tarts 210g Pk 6

Gold Gin Infused Pear & Riberry Fruit Mince Tarts 6pk

Gold Jewelled Fruit Cake with Lemon Myrtle 620g

Gold Lemon Myrtle Meringues Pk 4

Roasted Almond Shortbread 500g

Cinnamon & Vanilla Shortbread Trees 14pk

Ginger Shortbread Men 12pk

Shortbread Fingers Pk 12

Lemon & Macadamia Shortbread Star 12pk

Pavlova Base (Serves 12)

Gold Roasted Hazelnut & Chocolate Pudding

Fruit & Nut Cake

Entertaining and snacks

Triple Cream Brie Wreath 550g

Cheese & Cabanossi Platter 400g

Thomas Dux Double Cream Camembert 200g

Thomas Dux Vintage Cheddar 200g

Thomas Dux Blue Stilton 150g

Thomas Dux Manchego 150g

Thomas Dux Persian Fetta 180g

Thomas Dux Parmigiano Reggiano 12 month 250g

Butterscotch Popcorn 250g

Pretzels Salty Snack Mix 250g

3D Gummy Block Train 400g

Chocolate Coated Pretzels 140g

Christmas Party Mix 1kg

Cheese platter

Meat and Vegetables

Gold Free Range Triple Smoked Bone-In Ham Quarter

Gold Free Range Triple Smoked Bone-In Ham Half

Half and Whole Leg Ham

Easy Carve Shoulder Ham

Double Smoked Half Leg Ham

Boneless Crackling Leg Ham

Boneless Honey Maple Glazed Loin Ham

Gold Twice Cooked Duck Fat Potatoes with Truffle Butter 500g

Vegan Cauliflower & Mushroom Wellingtons 360g

Layered Vegetable Tart with Cream Cheese & Thyme 385g

