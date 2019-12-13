Consumer watchdog organisation Choice has completed its annual Christmas Basket Challenge, and revealed the cheapest place to pickup your groceries this year, and the most expensive. Choice conducted the comparison by putting together a shopping list of 22 items Australians typically purchase around Christmas. We then compared prices for these items across Aldi, Coles and Woolworths on the same day.

The results:

Aldi = $174.50

Woolworths = $215

Coles = $221.30

Getty

“We compared the Christmas basics across Coles, Woolworths and Aldi. It wouldn’t be Christmas without candy canes, mince pies, pavlova and finding bits of tinsel around the house weeks later,” says CHOICE consumer advocate Jonathan Brown.

“When it comes to price, Aldi is the clear winner for a cheap Christmas, but of course other factors often come into consideration at Christmas too. Choice’s Supermarket Satisfaction Survey earlier this year found local supermarket brands were highly rated for their fresh food and customer service, so if freshness and service matters to you, it might be worth considering a local brand.”

There you have it folks, not only is Aldi home to the most delicious Christmas pudding, but it’s the cheapest place to shop too!

