A DIY savoury take on a sweet tradition, these chalets are made with a biscuit base and a sliced cold meat roof.

To keep it sturdy, you build the house around a cheese ball and use cream cheese to glue it all together.

Rather than making a standard cheese board this Christmas, give this clever hack a go! Take inspiration from these charcuterie chalets.

While everyone decorates in their own style, the common themes have been a twiggy chimney, trees made from rosemary and cottage cheese snow.

This deli made a Charcuterie Chalet out of prosciutto, pepperoni sticks, bacon bits, venison salami, and swiss salami.

Good enough to live in we think.

