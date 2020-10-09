Foam mirrors

These recently burst onto the scene as the cute quarantine decor item everyone wanted. While it’s an affordable and creative craft project, the trend has been divisive on social media.

Ceramic rainbows

This is another iso-craft project that has been gaining traction on social media. So far the style has been adopted for kitchenware and decorative items.

Indoor plants

It’s safe to say that indoor plants have been one of biggest trend of the decade, however it’s really been in the last 5 years that they’ve become a household staple.

Scandinavian interiors

All you have to do is look at the cultural influence of Swedish brand Ikea to understand why Scandinavian interiors are such a big deal.

Kitchen islands

Modern kitchen designs are all about functionality – and what better way to add more space than with an island bench.

Bottom vases

These body-positive decorative vases were one of the top recommended gifts of 2019 and come in every shape and colour.

Bar carts

Bar carts have added a dose of glam to homes for many years, but if there ever was a time to buy one, we’d say it’s been 2020.

Macrame wall hanging

Macrame has been in-and-out all decade but it turns out it’s here to stay. Not only is it easy to make but it's an affordable way to add boho style to any home.

Linen couches and bedding

Linen is the gift that keeps on giving. It’s versatile, easy to clean, affordable and biodegradable. And it's especially handy throughout summer.

Cleanstagrammers

Home organisation has never been so cool with so many people sharing viral hacks and tips to social media.

Wicker furniture

This retro trend which made waves in the '70s has seen a recent revival with stores like Kmart, Big W and Bunnings releasing rattan collections and wicker chairs.

Black thin line paintings

Painting with one thin black line doesn’t seem easy but the trend has spawned so many tutorials and Instagram artwork.

French provincial

This sophisticated style is truly timeless and has long been giving homes an effortlessly chic feel.

Prada Marfa painting

This iconic artwork dates back to pre-Instagram days but the legacy has continued on with the help of social media. It's even made appearances on television shows like Gossip Girl and The Simpsons.

