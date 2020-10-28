Cloud Bread

Once the craze of isolation sourdough baking died down, people turned to this easy and colourful bread hack.

Activated Charcoal

It turns out you can make all kinds of things out of activated charcoal, including burgers, ice-cream, pancakes and even lattes.

Bubble Tea

Taiwan's most popular drink made its way into social media stardom when teens and tweens took it up.

Everything is cake trend

When clever bakers began making cakes of everyday items, the whole internet went into shock, thus was born the 'everything is cake' trend. Everything from shoes, plants to a block of cheese were made into cakes.

Avocado toast trend

Making its first appearance in cafes in the early 2010s, this trend might be the tastiest and coolest one of them all.

Souffle Pancakes

As if pancakes and crepes aren't yum enough, we these fluffy Japanese cakes went viral.

Freakshake

Freakshakes, aka Nutella-stuffed donuts on top of a choccy milkshake are the viral cafe trend we want back!

Cronuts

This hybrid croissant donut is probably what they meant by 'the American dream', thank you NYC!

Sushi burgers

We didn't think sushi could get any better... and then it became a burger.

Raindrop cake

Another amazing Japanese dessert we are thankful for, Raindrop Cake is made of water and agar and resembles a raindrop. Even though it's largely tasteless, it looks great on Instagram.

Mini cereal trend

Eating mini cookies, pancakes and croissants as cereal is definitely the best way to start the day.

Matcha madness

This superfood has been around for ages, but it really took off on Instagram with people using the powder to make lattes, smoothies and all kinds of baked goods.

Watermelon Cake

This famous cake was declared the world's most instagrammable cake by the New York Times... and we can see why. Originating at Sydney's Black Star Pastry, we're proud to call it Australian-made.

Acai bowls

Though it's tricky to pronounce, it's easy to enjoy! These breakfast bowels are so magical, life hasn't been the same since they took over Instagram.

You may also like

Blue coloured everything is the latest food craze to hit Australia

Five strange food trends from around the world

5 cooking trends you need in your life