Cloud Bread
Once the craze of isolation sourdough baking died down, people turned to this easy and colourful bread hack.
Activated Charcoal
It turns out you can make all kinds of things out of activated charcoal, including burgers, ice-cream, pancakes and even lattes.
Bubble Tea
Taiwan's most popular drink made its way into social media stardom when teens and tweens took it up.
Everything is cake trend
When clever bakers began making cakes of everyday items, the whole internet went into shock, thus was born the 'everything is cake' trend. Everything from shoes, plants to a block of cheese were made into cakes.
Avocado toast trend
Making its first appearance in cafes in the early 2010s, this trend might be the tastiest and coolest one of them all.
Souffle Pancakes
As if pancakes and crepes aren't yum enough, we these fluffy Japanese cakes went viral.
Freakshake
Freakshakes, aka Nutella-stuffed donuts on top of a choccy milkshake are the viral cafe trend we want back!
Cronuts
This hybrid croissant donut is probably what they meant by 'the American dream', thank you NYC!
Sushi burgers
We didn't think sushi could get any better... and then it became a burger.
Raindrop cake
Another amazing Japanese dessert we are thankful for, Raindrop Cake is made of water and agar and resembles a raindrop. Even though it's largely tasteless, it looks great on Instagram.
Mini cereal trend
Eating mini cookies, pancakes and croissants as cereal is definitely the best way to start the day.
Matcha madness
This superfood has been around for ages, but it really took off on Instagram with people using the powder to make lattes, smoothies and all kinds of baked goods.
Watermelon Cake
This famous cake was declared the world's most instagrammable cake by the New York Times... and we can see why. Originating at Sydney's Black Star Pastry, we're proud to call it Australian-made.
Acai bowls
Though it's tricky to pronounce, it's easy to enjoy! These breakfast bowels are so magical, life hasn't been the same since they took over Instagram.
